Del Taco Reimagines the Taco with NEW Stuffed Quesadilla Tacos

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Aug 26, 2021
Article's Main Image

Three New Cheese-tastic Tacos, Also Available “Guac’d Up” With Fresh House-made Guacamole

LAKE FOREST, Calif., Aug. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. ( TACO), the nation’s second largest Mexican quick service restaurant*, introduces a mashup that reimagines what a taco can be with the NEW Stuffed Quesadilla Tacos. First, Del combines freshly grated cheddar cheese and signature, creamy Queso Blanco for an extremely melty quesadilla. Then they stuff it with a variety of savory meats, classic fresh taco toppings and fold it up into a taco.

The NEW Stuffed Quesadilla Taco transforms two singularly amazing items into one impossibly gooey, cheesy experience wrapped around three different taco flavors with the option to get them “Guac’d Up” with fresh house-made guacamole including:

  • $1.99 Grilled Chicken Stuffed Quesadilla Taco** – A substantial taco featuring freshly grated cheddar cheese and signature creamy Queso Blanco, grilled between two flour tortillas and packed with freshly grilled, marinated chicken, crisp shredded lettuce, fresh diced tomatoes, and more cheddar cheese.
  • $2.29 Crispy Chicken Stuffed Quesadilla Taco** – Stuffed with two crispy chicken strips layered with crisp shredded lettuce, fresh diced tomatoes and topped with even more cheddar cheese, it’s also wrapped inside a grilled quesadilla filled with melted freshly grated cheddar cheese and Del Taco’s signature, creamy Queso Blanco.
  • $2.99 Carne Asada Stuffed Quesadilla Taco** – A steak and cheese lovers taco that consists of freshly grated cheddar cheese and signature Queso Blanco grilled between two flour tortillas filled with freshly grilled carne asada, crisp shredded lettuce, fresh diced tomatoes, and more freshly grated cheddar cheese.

“We know guests are looking for amazing new experiences, so we decided to take some of our best menu items and make them even better by bringing them together,” said Tim Hackbardt, Del Taco’s Chief Marketing Officer. “We took our quesadilla to another level by adding our signature Queso Blanco and then added generous portions of our freshly grilled chicken or steak with the option of getting them ‘Guac’d up’ with our fresh, house-made guacamole. For all those guests who are chasing the next crispy chicken craze, they will love our Crispy Chicken Stuffed Quesadilla Taco with not just one, but two crispy chicken strips wrapped inside the same extra cheesy Queso Blanco and cheddar quesadilla.”

The Stuffed Crispy Chicken Quesadilla Taco is the 12th crispy chicken item that the brand has introduced over the past year. Del Taco was the first major Mexican quick service chain to introduce crispy chicken tacos in 2020 and has continued to innovate with new items and flavors ever since.

In response to pumpkin spice everything, Del Taco has created an entire lineup of limited-time only beverages featuring the perfect fall flavor – caramel:

  • Caramel Apple Shake: A vanilla shake with creamy caramel and Granny Smith apple puree, made to order.
  • Caramel Dulce de Leche Shake: A vanilla shake blended with creamy caramel, made to order.
  • Caramel Iced Coffee: A cold, sweet, and creamy caramel coffee drink perfect for anytime of the day.

The new Stuffed Quesadilla Tacos and “Caramel Dreams” beverages are now available at Del Taco locations nationwide**.

For more information about Del Taco, and how to find the Stuffed Quesadilla Tacos and other signature menu items like the Crunchtada® near you, visit deltaco.com.

*By number of units.
**Price and participation may vary.

About Del Taco Restaurants, Inc.
Del Taco ( TACO) offers a unique variety of both Mexican and American favorites such as burritos and fries, prepared fresh in every restaurant's working kitchen with the value and convenience of a drive-thru. Del Taco's menu items taste better because they are made with quality ingredients like freshly grilled chicken and carne asada steak, fresh house-made guacamole, freshly grated cheddar cheese, slow-cooked beans made from scratch, and signature creamy Queso Blanco.

Founded in 1964, today Del Taco serves more than three million guests each week at its approximately 600 restaurants across 16 states. Del Taco’s commitment to providing guests with the best quality and value for their money originates from cooking, chopping, shredding and grilling menu items from scratch. For more information, visit www.deltaco.com.

Media Contact
Annie Drury
Allison+Partners for Del Taco
[email protected]
619-342-9386

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8582bc39-bcd9-420b-8ec8-d03c45e4f1f2

