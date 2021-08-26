Vocera to Participate in September 2021 Virtual Investor Conferences

Vocera+Communications%2C+Inc. ( NYSE:VCRA, Financial), a recognized leader in clinical communication and workflow solutions, announced its participation in the following virtual investor conferences.

On Sept. 9, Vocera CFO Steve Anheier will participate in the Colliers 5th Annual Investor Conference, a conference comprised of one-on-one meetings.

On Sept. 9, at 4 p.m. ET, Vocera Chairman and CEO Brent Lang will participate in a fireside chat at the Wells Fargo Healthcare Conference. He also will conduct one-on-one meetings.

On Sept. 14, at 1:25 p.m. ET, Anheier will participate in a fireside chat at the Baird Healthcare Conference. He also will conduct one-on-one meetings.

On Sept. 15, at 11:45 a.m. ET, Lang and Anheier will participate in a fireside chat at the Morgan Stanley Healthcare Conference.

The presentations will be available as webcasts, both live and archived, through the Vocera website at investors.vocera.com.

Important Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Comments or responses to questions at the conference may contain forward-looking information, including statements regarding projected operating results and anticipated market opportunities for Vocera. This forward-looking information is subject to risks and uncertainties described in Vocera filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, and actual results or events may differ materially.

