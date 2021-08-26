Logo
Nass Valley Creates CBD and Vape Store Value Pack for Wholesale Associates

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Aug 26, 2021
Article's Main Image

Vancouver, BC, Aug. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire --Nass Valley Gateway (CSE: NVG.CN) announces the launch of its organic hemp smokables for wholesale associates.

Nass Valley is excited to present this healthier alternative to smoking tobacco and nicotine. Made from organic USA grown hemp, Nass Valley Gardens’ organic hemp smokables are tobacco and nicotine free and are available in multiple flavors.

“Manufactured, packaged, and stored in high-tech FDA and NSFGMP-registered facilities, Nass Valleys’ CBD smokables are the purest and safest smokable hemp in the market,” said Michael Semler, CEO of Nass Valley. “We developed a system formulated with a ‘pop ball’ in the filter to enhance the flavor.”

To learn more about becoming a wholesale associate and trying the line of CBD smokables, visit nassvalleydirect.com.

ABOUT NASS VALLEY GATEWAY LTD.

Nass Valley Gateway LTD (NVG) is a publicly traded company listed on the CSE, focused on the sales and distribution of organic, non-GMO, CBD products for pet and human consumption. Nass Valley CBD products are sold under the “Nass Valley Gardens” brand, an affiliate, via retail, wholesale, direct sales, and digital sales channels.

We seek Safe Harbor.

Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider has reviewed or accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the contents of this news release.

Company: Nass Valley Gateway Ltd.
422 Richards Street, Suite 170
V6B 2Z4 Vancouver, Canada

E-mail: [email protected]
Corporate Website: www.nassvalleygateway.com
Product Website: www.nassvalleyproducts.com

For more information:
Michael Semler, CEO
Nass Valley Gateway
[email protected]

Mike Magolnick, PR

The Red Flag Image Company

[email protected]

214-799-0730

