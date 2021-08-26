Semtech's BlueRiver® Platform Delivers 4K AV Content to 200+ Displays With SDVoE™ for Destination Venue, American Dream

Semtech+Corporation(Nasdaq: SMTC), a leading supplier of high performance analog and mixed-signal semiconductors and advanced algorithms, announced that its BlueRiver%26reg%3B+platform for Software Defined Video over Ethernet (SDVoE™) has been implemented to drive content to 200+ displays at American Dream, a New Jersey destination venue for premier entertainment, retail and dining. The multimedia solution was developed in collaboration with:

%3Cspan+style%3D%22font-weight%3Anormal%3B%22%3ESNA+Displays%3C%2Fspan%3E , a New York-based LED display manufacturer who provided more than 40,000 square feet of digital display technology

NETGEAR, the leading provider of networking products that power businesses both large and small, who supplied the M4500 series AV network switches and other data network switches

Aurora+Multimedia, a global provider of state-of-the-art technology for IP-based AV distribution, who provided its SDVoE endpoints, the Aurora IPX-TC3 Pro devices. The solution supports PoE over 10G links, eliminating the need for local power supply to endpoints as they are powered directly via network link.

The inclusion of Semtech’s BlueRiver platform allowed for full high quality 4K60P, 4:4:4, near-zero latency SDVoE video across all American Dream displays as well as 10Gb data throughout the facility for information-sharing, wayfinding and interactive entertainment – from impressive LED walls to hundreds of digital signage kiosks.

“The BlueRiver chipset and software API comprise the technology at the core of hundreds of interoperable SDVoE products being widely adopted in the Pro AV industry. Accommodating the massive scale of a venue such as American Dream was a challenge, but the flexibility of the BlueRiver platform was able to deliver 4K media from any one of the hundreds of sources in one of the largest retail and entertainment environments in North America,” said Don Shaver, vice president of video products for Semtech’s Signal Integrity Products Group. “Semtech’s participation alongside SNA Displays, NETGEAR and Aurora Multimedia for American Dream illustrates how high quality video displays are a critical aspect of creating a destination experience for the consumer and business alike.”

As a result of the combined effort from Semtech, SNA Displays, NETGEAR, and Aurora Multimedia, delivering a high quality AV experience for the American Dream multi-million-square foot site was made possible. All displays across the venue are connected to Aurora’s TC3 endpoints which use the BlueRiver platform to flawlessly deliver content from any source to any destination. Notably, the solution includes the massive ground-level screen, known as the Grand Staircase, which measures approximately 12 feet tall by 107 feet long, about the size of two and a half highway billboards end to end, and includes 2.7 million pixels.

About Aurora Multimedia

Aurora Multimedia products incorporate state-of-the-art technologies that surpass typical specifications and features. From the introduction of the industry’s first non-proprietary, Web-standards-based IP control systems and touch panels, to today’s advanced HDBaseT™, SDVoE™, and IPBaseT® video distribution solutions – has made Aurora a dominant force in the AV industry. Advanced AV processors with scaling, multi-image rotation, and dual/quad display processing only add to our highly adaptive, diversified product line. Aurora provides solutions for a variety of global markets, including government, education, security, hospitality, corporate, and house of worship. www.auroramm.com

About NETGEAR, Inc.

NETGEAR® has pioneered advanced networking technologies for homes, businesses, and service providers around the world since 1996 and leads the industry with a broad range of award-winning products designed to simplify and improve people’s lives. By enabling people to collaborate and connect to a world of information and entertainment, NETGEAR is dedicated to delivering innovative and advanced connected solutions ranging from mobile and cloud-based services for enhanced control and security, to smart networking products, video over Ethernet for Pro AV applications, easy-to-use WiFi solutions and performance gaming routers to enhance online game play. The company is headquartered out of San Jose, Calif. with offices located around the globe. More information is available from the NETGEAR+Investor+Page or by calling (408) 907-8000. Connect with NETGEAR: Twitter, Facebook, Facebook+for+NETGEAR+Business, Instagram and our blog at NETGEAR.com.

About SNA Displays

SNA Displays brings creative visions to life by building high-end digital displays as vivid and dynamic as the imagination. SNA Displays employs a team of SNAPros™—engineers, skilled project managers, systems experts, installation managers, and support staff—whose mission is total project satisfaction. SNA Displays is headquartered in Times Square and has worked with clients to design and build some of the largest and most recognizable digital spectaculars in the world. Discover how Dreams Live Digitally® at snadisplays.com.

About Semtech

Semtech Corporation is a leading supplier of high performance analog and mixed-signal semiconductors and advanced algorithms for infrastructure, high-end consumer and industrial equipment. Products are designed to benefit the engineering community as well as the global community. The Company is dedicated to reducing the impact it, and its products, have on the environment. Internal green programs seek to reduce waste through material and manufacturing control, use of green technology and designing for resource reduction. Publicly traded since 1967, Semtech is listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol SMTC. For more information, visit www.semtech.com.

