Pfizer Announces New Chief Business Innovation Officer

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) today announced that Aamir Malik has joined the company as Executive Vice President and Chief Business Innovation Officer. Mr. Malik will be a member of Pfizer’s Executive Leadership Team reporting to Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Albert Bourla. Mr. Malik joins Pfizer from McKinsey & Company, where he most recently served as the Managing Partner responsible for the firm’s U.S. operations. Previously, he led the firm’s Global Pharmaceuticals & Medical Products practice.

Mr. Malik succeeds John Young, Executive Vice President and Chief Business Officer, who recently announced his intent to retire after a 34-year career at Pfizer. Mr. Malik begins his role on August 30, 2021 and will work with John to ensure a seamless transition.

At Pfizer, Mr. Malik will oversee the company’s strategy, business development, portfolio management, pipeline prioritization, and formation of new business ventures, as well as the advancement of innovative access partnerships with payers and governments around the world.

“We are delighted to welcome Aamir Malik to our executive leadership team in this important role as we enter the next era of innovation for Pfizer and continue our pursuit of both cutting-edge science and opportunities to reimagine how we do business for the benefit of patients and society,” said Albert Bourla, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Pfizer. “Aamir brings with him 25 years of experience developing innovative growth strategies, guiding mergers and acquisitions, and implementing high-impact programs to improve patients' lives and transform performance for life science companies. He is the ideal leader to drive these efforts.”

Mr. Malik earned a Bachelor of Science in finance from Indiana University and currently serves on the University’s Kelley School of Business Dean’s Council. He is an active advocate for bettering the lives of people with food allergies and has lived and worked globally including in the U.S., Europe, Asia, Latin America, and Africa.

Bourla added: “Let me take this opportunity to thank John for his incredible career at Pfizer and for his exemplary leadership, dedication, and passion for helping patients and advancing our purpose, which has had a huge impact on our business. We wish him all the best in his retirement.”

About Pfizer: Breakthroughs That Change Patients’ Lives

At Pfizer, we apply science and our global resources to bring therapies to people that extend and significantly improve their lives. We strive to set the standard for quality, safety and value in the discovery, development and manufacture of health care products, including innovative medicines and vaccines. Every day, Pfizer colleagues work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases of our time. Consistent with our responsibility as one of the world's premier innovative biopharmaceutical companies, we collaborate with health care providers, governments and local communities to support and expand access to reliable, affordable health care around the world. For more than 170 years, we have worked to make a difference for all who rely on us. We routinely post information that may be important to investors on our website at www.Pfizer.com. In addition, to learn more, please visit us on www.Pfizer.com and follow us on Twitter at %40Pfizer and %40Pfizer+News, LinkedIn, YouTube and like us on Facebook at Facebook.com%2FPfizer.

Disclosure Notice:The information contained in this release is as of August 26, 2021. The Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements contained in this release as a result of new information or future events or developments.

This release contains forward-looking information about, among other things, our innovation and growth strategies that are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Risks and uncertainties include, among other things, the uncertainties inherent in research and development; the uncertainties inherent in business and financial planning, including, without limitation, risks related to Pfizer’s business and prospects, adverse developments in Pfizer’s markets, or adverse developments in the U.S. or global capital markets, credit markets, regulatory environment or economies generally; the impact of COVID-19 on our business, operations and financial results; and competitive developments.

A further description of risks and uncertainties can be found in Pfizer’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 and in its subsequent reports on Form 10-Q, including in the sections thereof captioned “Risk Factors” and “Forward-Looking Information and Factors That May Affect Future Results”, as well as in its subsequent reports on Form 8-K, all of which are filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and available at www.sec.gov and www.pfizer.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210826005149/en/