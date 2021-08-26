Hawkmoon Consolidates 10.5km of Gold-bearing Lavallée Shear Zone in Belleterre Gold Camp, Québec

Hawkmoon Resources Corp. (CSE:HM; FSE:966) (“Hawkmoon” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that the Company has expanded its Lava Gold property (the “Lava Property”) to 48 claims covering 2,449 hectares by staking an additional seven mineral claims (the “New Claims”).

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210826005424/en/

Picture 1: Lavallée Shear Zone, Showing No. 41 (Photo: Business Wire)

The Lava Property is situated approximately 20 kilometres west of Belleterre in the Abitibi-Témiscamingue region of Québec. The property covers the Lavallée 38, 29, 40 and 41 showings which expose multiple quartz veins, breccias and stockworks within the Lavallée Shear Zone (the “LSZ”). This structure, which varies from 0.5 to 3.0 meters wide on the surface, occurs within a northeast-trending magnetic inflection coincident with a strong chargeability anomaly. Shallow drilling on the LSZ in 2007 encountered notable intersections including 2.8 gpt Au, 22.4 gpt Ag over 1.5 m and 2.8 gpt Au, 16.8 gpt Ag over 1.0 m as well as grab samples in trenches of up to 11.0 gpt Au, 4.85 gpt Ag1.

The magnetic inflection hosting the LSZ continues east from the Lava Property to the Belleterre gold mining camp and appears to be the same regional structure that hosts the Belleterre gold deposits. Vior Inc., a junior mining exploration company based in Québec, Canada, has recently consolidated much of the Belleterre camp including the former Belleterre Mine that produced 750,000 oz. Au and 95,000 oz. Ag between 1936 and 1959. The New Claims were staked to cover the southwest and northeast extensions of the LSZ. Hawkmoon has applied for a work permit and is currently modelling previous induced polarization and resistivity data in anticipation of a drill program to commence at the Lava Property in late October.

The image 2 reflects the location of the New Claims in relation to the Belleterre gold camp and nearby mining operations.

Branden Haynes, President of Hawkmoon, states, “Hawkmoon is delighted to have staked these key claims, closed the gaps along the LSZ and extended the prospective corridor on the Lava Property to 10.5 un-interrupted kilometres.”

About Hawkmoon Resources

Hawkmoon is focused entirely on its three Québec gold projects. Two of these projects are in one of the world’s largest gold deposits, the Abitibi Greenstone Belt. Both these gold projects are accessed by government-maintained roads and are in close proximity to each other, east of the town of Lebel sur Quévillon. The third project is situated in the Belleterre gold camp southwest of Val-d’Or.

Qualified Person

The technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Thomas Clarke P.Geo., Pr.Sci.Nat. Mr. Clarke is a “Qualified Person” under NI 43-101 and is a Director and the Vice President Exploration of Hawkmoon.

References

1. Beauregard, A.J. and Gaudreault, D. (2008). Ressources Conway Inc., Rapport technique du travaux, 2007 sur the propriété Lavallée, canton Gaboury, Abitibi, Québec, SNRC 31 M/06 - 31 M/07. SIGÉOM GM63876

HAWKMOON RESOURCES CORP.,

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

“Branden Haynes”

Branden Haynes, Chief Executive Officer

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements. The use of the word “anticipation”, “appears”, “expected”, “projected”, “pursuing”, “plans” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this news release include statements regarding: the Company’s expected drill program at the Lava Gold property. The forward-looking statements are made as at the date hereof and the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, where because of new information, future events or results, or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210826005424/en/