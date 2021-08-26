Logo
Leet Technology Inc, f/k/a/ Blow & Drive Interlock Corporation, Announces Addition to its Board of Directors

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Aug 26, 2021
Article's Main Image

SELANGOR, MALAYSIA, Aug. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leet Technology Inc ( LTES; formerly BDIC), f/k/a/ Blow & Drive Interlock Corporation (hereinafter referred to as “LEET” or the “Company”), announced today that it has expanded its Board of Directors by appointing Ms. Elain Lockman to the Board as an Independent Director, effective August 23, 2021.

Ms. Lockman is the Co-founder and CEO of Ata Plus Sdn Bhd, an Equity Crowdfunding platform with the Securities Commission Malaysia. She began her career as a Petroleum Economist in the Exploration and Production Division of PETRONAS and has also served as Chief Operating Officer of Gyro Venture Partners. Through the years, her career flourished in several local and multi-national companies and organizations such as Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation (MDEC), Malaysia Debt Ventures, Digi Telecommunications and Packet One Networks, until 2015, when she co-founded Ata Plus Sdn Bhd.

She was recently appointed to serve on the Board of Universiti Tun Hussein Onn Malaysia. In addition, from April 2018 to the present, she serves as the President of the Registered Digital Markets Association Malaysia. Ms. Lockman currently sits as a Board Member of Reservoir Link Berhad and Daya Materials Berhad. She previously served on the Board of Western Union Payments Malaysia and served as Chairman of the Western Union Payments Malaysia Internal Audit Committee. Elain holds a BSc in Actuarial Science and MSc in Operational Research from the London School of Economics and Political Science.

Mr. Dai Song, Chairman of Leet Technology Inc, commented: “We are pleased to announce that Ms. Elain Lockman has joined our Board of Directors. Throughout her career, Ms. Lockman has championed the areas of peer-to-peer economy, management, business strategy, human resources, business development, relationship management, marketing, and corporate communications. She is well known in the Southeast Asia business community and has significant experience in leadership roles at numerous well-known local and international companies. As Leet continues to grow and expand into the Southeast Asia gaming and eSports industry, we believe that Ms. Lockman’s business acumen, relationships and experience will facilitate Leet’s expansion into the eSports marketplace and help us identify and evaluate new business opportunities for continued growth,” concluded Mr. Song.

About Leet Technology Inc, f/k/a/ Blow & Drive Interlock Corporation

Leet Technology Inc, f/k/a/ Blow & Drive Interlock Corporation, is an eSports and competitive gaming aggregator with a community and mass market focus through its flagship product Matchroom and municipal end users. The Company’s mission is delivering an end-to-end eSports & gaming ecosystem that enables registered users to play from anywhere at any time. It emphasizes catering to the general mass market over the niche professionals where the majority of market share and spending power is. Leet Technology Inc leverages partnerships with telecoms and OTT operators with cost efficient solutions that can enhance their bottom lines. Please visit the Company’s product website at https://matchroom.net/ and its corporate website at https://myleet.com/.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information:

This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" under applicable U.S. securities legislation. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to: general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; delay or failure to receive board, shareholder or regulatory approvals, where applicable and the state of the capital markets. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Investor Relations Contacts:
Leet Technology Inc., f/k/a Blow & Drive Interlock Corporation
Richa Gulhar, Senior Investor Relations Manager
Email: [email protected] or [email protected]
Phone: +60 3 7783 1636
Skyline Corporate Communications Group, LLC
Lisa Gray, Senior Account Manager
One Rockefeller Plaza, 10th Floor
New York, NY 10020
Office: (646) 893-5835
Email: [email protected]
