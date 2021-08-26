Mullen FIVE EV Crossover to Make World Debut at 2021 Los Angeles International Auto Show® and CES® 2022

BREA, Calif., Aug. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire – Mullen Technologies Inc . (“Mullen” or the “Company”), an emerging electric vehicle (“EV”) manufacturer, which previously announced a definitive agreement to merge with Net Element, Inc. ( NETE ) in a stock-for-stock reverse merger in which Mullen’s stockholders will receive a majority of the outstanding stock in the post-merger company, announced today the debut date of the Mullen FIVE EV Crossover. Mullen will debut to the world, for the first time, the FIVE EV Crossover on Nov. 17, 2021, at the Los Angeles International Auto Show (LAIAS).

The Strikingly Different™ FIVE will debut in the South Hall on day one of international media and press days at LAIAS. The FIVE will continue on display in the South Hall during the consumer days of the show, Nov. 19-28, 2021.

Mullen will continue its momentum into 2022 by additionally displaying and showcasing the Mullen FIVE at the Consumer Electronic Show (CES® 2022), taking place Jan. 5-8, 2022, in Las Vegas.

During both events, Mullen will display multiple variants of the FIVE model while also showcasing powertrain, battery and charging partnerships.

“Debuting the FIVE is a dream of mine that has been years in the making. I am really beyond words for what this means to me personally. I want to take a moment and thank the Mullen team, whose focus has been making the FIVE a reality. Both the LA show and CES are two of the largest and most well-respected international automotive shows in the world. I cannot think of a better place for us to debut the FIVE, front and center for the world to see,” said David Michery, CEO and chairman of Mullen.

The FIVE is built on an EV crossover skateboard platform that offers multiple powertrain configurations and trim levels in a svelte design that is Strikingly Different™ and exciting to experience in person. Learn more about the Mullen FIVE at MullenUSA.com .

About Mullen Technologies:

Mullen Technologies is a Southern California-based licensed vehicle manufacturer that operates in various verticals of the businesses focusing in the automotive industry: Mullen Automotive, Mullen Energy, Mullen Auto Sales, Mullen Funding Corp. and CarHub. Each of these divisions provides Mullen with diversity of products and services within the automotive industry. For more information, please visit: www.MullenUSA.com .

