Funko Rings in the Holidays With New Line of Seasonal Products Featuring Pop Culture Favorites

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Aug 26, 2021
Article's Main Image

Funko, Inc. ("Funko,” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: FNKO), a leading pop culture consumer products company, today announced its expansion into the seasonal aisle with new additions to its already extensive holiday collection. Available this holiday season, Funko will release Pop!-inspired Hallmark ornaments and wrapping paper that will be available exclusively at Walmart this holiday season.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210826005077/en/

FestivalofFun_DC_WrappingPaper_Lifestyle_081021.jpg

Funko Pop!-inspired wrapping paper featuring DC Comics characters. (Photo: Business Wire)

“The Funko team is always working on new and exciting product ideas to delight our fans. We’re excited for holiday shoppers to experience this upcoming season in Funko style with new décor that fits perfectly around your Christmas tree or on your mantel,” said Andrew Perlmutter, President at Funko. “We’re excited to share this collection with our dedicated fanbase and reach new pop culture enthusiasts through an expanded holiday program for the most wonderful time of the year.”

As a leading force in the holiday market since 1910, Hallmark’s ornaments have been a staple amongst holiday products for decades. Available for pre-order on Walmart.com today, Funko will join Hallmark’s 2021 ornament collection by featuring Pop! versions of celebrated pop culture characters from beloved TV shows, comic books, movies and more!

“For decades, Hallmark has designed and sold licensed ornaments and gifts for people like us who love a pop of culture in our homes and on our Christmas trees, whether that’s a favorite character from a comic book or even a nostalgic video game from our childhoods,” said Nicole Reid, Vice President of Ornaments and Gifts at Hallmark. “Hallmark and Funko are excited to join forces and bring the Pop! versions of these popular licensed characters to add to fans’ trees this holiday season.”

The holiday fun continues with the debut of Funko’s first line of holiday wrapping paper featuring pop culture icons in the Pop! aesthetic. Available at Walmart this fall, Funko’s debut line of wrapping paper will feature iconic TV shows, comic book characters, video games and more.

In addition to the new ornament and wrapping paper lines, Funko’s holiday collection will also include advent calendars, games, mugs and more! Fans can browse existing holiday products by visiting Funko.com.

A sneak peek of the new holiday line can be found here. For more information, follow Funko’s social channels on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook at @originalfunko.

About Funko

Funko is a leading pop culture consumer products company. Funko designs, sources and distributes licensed pop culture products across multiple categories, including vinyl figures, toys, plush, apparel, board games, housewares and accessories for consumers who seek tangible ways to connect with their favorite pop culture brands and characters. Learn more at https%3A%2F%2Fwww.funko.com%2F, and follow us on Twitter (@OriginalFunko) and Instagram (@OriginalFunko).

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210826005077/en/

