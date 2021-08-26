Viant Kicks off National Back-to-School Drive for Under-Resourced Students

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Viant Kicks off National Back-to-School Drive for Under-Resourced Students

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Aug 26, 2021
Article's Main Image

As educators and families continue to contend with pandemic uncertainties, Viant+Technology+Inc.(NASDAQ: DSP), a leading people-based advertising software company, today announced it has partnered with several charitable organizations across the U.S. to equip school-aged, under-resourced students with back-to-school supplies.

The endeavor, coordinated by Viant Cares, an employee-driven philanthropic committee aimed at supporting communities and colleagues to create real change and improve the lives of others, contributed 500 backpacks filled with essential supplies, such as binders, paper, crayons, pencils, glue sticks and folders, to select schools and charities across Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Denver, Detroit, Irvine, Los Angeles, Minneapolis and New York City, to help prepare under-resourced students for the school year.

“It is essential that the entire community give and help in meaningful ways that will assist young learners with their basic right to a quality education, to achieve knowledge for themselves, their community, and the world at large,” said Tarrah Palm, ResourceWest. “We are grateful for companies like Viant who partner with us to come alongside students and their families in their desire to gain stability.”

According to a recent survey by the National+Retail+Federation, families with K-12 school-aged children plan to spend an average of $848.90 per family in 2021. Spending is expected to total $37.1 billion, breaking 2020’s record of $33.9 billion.

“At Viant, we’re honored to support our local communities, as charitable giving and volunteerism are cornerstones of our culture,” said Kendra Angier, Chief People Officer, Viant. “We’re all inspired by the incredible resiliency and determination the nation’s students have displayed in pursuit of their educational goals during the pandemic and look forward to their success in the upcoming school year.”

About ResourceWest

ResourceWest is a responsive community-based organization that assists people and strengthens the west metro community in Minneapolis through collaborative programs and connections to resources. We help build a healthier and stronger local community by connecting individuals and families to resources. We have been providing this support and assistance to our community since 1993.

About Viant

Viant® is a leading people-based advertising software company that enables marketers and their agencies to centralize the planning, buying and measurement of their advertising investments across most channels. Viant’s self-service Demand Side Platform (DSP), Adelphic®, is an enterprise software platform enabling marketers to execute programmatic advertising campaigns across Connected TV, Linear TV, mobile, desktop, audio and digital out-of-home channels. Viant’s Identity Resolution capabilities have linked 115 million U.S. households to more than 1 billion connected devices and are combined with access to more than 280,000 audience attributes from more than 70 people-based data partners. Viant is an Advertising Age 2021 Best Places to Work award winner and the Adelphic DSP is featured on AdExchanger’s 2021 Programmatic Power Players list. To learn more, visit viantinc.com and adelphic.com or follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn+and YouTube.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210826005247r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210826005247/en/

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment