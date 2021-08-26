Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: CSCW) Signs on World-Class Athlete David Villa Sanchez as Mentor on Color Star APP Platform

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/--Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: CSCW) (hereinafter referred to as "Color Star" or the "Company"), an entertainment technology company focusing on the application of technology and artificial intelligence (AI) in the entertainment industry, today officially announces its cooperation with a world-class star David Villa Sanchez. He will join Color Star's global celebrity entertainment sharing platform, Color Star APP, as a mentor, and become the second sports star to form a cooperation with Color Star after Shaquille O'Neal.

David Villa Sanchez was born on December 3, 1981 in Langreo, Asturias, Spain. He was a former Spanish football player and a striker. As a child, Villa was not tall but had a relatively stocky figure, so he earned the nickname "Gourd". In 1992, Villa started playing soccer for Real Sporting de Gijón; in 2003, he joined Real Zaragoza; in 2005, Villa was selected for the Spanish national team. In the 2008 European Cup, Villa not only helped Spain win the European Cup, but also won the European Golden Shoe award with 4 goals. Villa played for Valencia CF for 5 years before joining FC Barcelona in 2010. He went on to win the 2011 Champions League title during this time with Barcelona. In 2013, Villa joined Atlético de Madrid and won the LaLiga championship that season, and in December 2018, Villa joined J-League Vissel Kobe. Then on January 1, 2020, after winning the Emperor's Cup of Japan, Villa announced his retirement. Villa is known as one of the top scorers in Spanish history and one of the greatest soccer stars of his time.

The cooperation between Color Star and David Villa is a continuation of the Company's increased efforts and participation in the sports arena. Color Star believes that as more sports stars join the Company platform, they will attract more new users to the Color Star APP. At the same time, Color Star is working towards building a more comprehensive multi-section place consisting of cultural, sports, and entertainment. Focusing on the core concept of "celebrity entertainment + cultural sharing", Color Star APP invites celebrities and personalities from film and television, music, sports, and technology, to join and interact with fans from around the world, sharing their experiences and creating exclusive videos for fans to enjoy.

Mr. Basil Wilson, CEO of Color Star, commented: "We are very excited about our collaboration with David Villa and being able to invite such an outstanding athlete to join the Color Star platform. Since soccer is one of the most popular and beloved sport in the world, Color Star will use this collaborative opportunity with Villa to promote the rising interest in soccer. At the same time, we will also actively cooperate with stars in other industries to provide more comprehensive cultural and entertainment content for our hundreds of millions of viewers from around the world. We believe that in the near future, Color Star will open up a whole new dimension in online interactive celebrity entertainment."

Color Star Technology Co, Ltd. (Nasdaq CM: CSCW) is an entertainment and education company that provides online entertainment performances and online music education services. Its business operations are conducted through its wholly-owned subsidiaries Color China Entertainment Ltd. and CACM Group NY, Inc. The Company's online education is provided through its Color World music and entertainment education platform. More information about the Company can be found at www.colorstarinternational.com

