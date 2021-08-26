Logo
Spin Master Discovers a New Magical Species, Peek-A-Roo™ An Interactive Panda - Kangaroo with Surprise Baby Reveal

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Aug 26, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

TORONTO, Aug. 26, 2021

TORONTO, Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Spin Master Corp. (TSX: TOY) (www.spinmaster.com), a leading global children's entertainment company unveils, Peek-A-Roo™, an interactive plush with an animated pouch that magically reveals a baby inside. Poised to be the "it" gift of 2021, Spin Master's latest imaginative toy combines the curiosity and wonder of animals with an interactive and nurturing play experience that children love.

778988364390_20130299_Peek_A_Roo_GBL_Product_3_1.jpg

Part panda, part kangaroo, this soft and colorful animated plush features a magical interactive pouch with a surprise baby reveal. The magic begins when you press the toy's foot and its pouch opens to reveal one of three possible mystery babies nuzzled inside. Already receiving rave reviews, Yahoo Life predicts this will be 'the it gift of 2021'.

Highly interactive play extends beyond the surprise baby reveal as Peek-A-Roo interactive plush responds to touch with over 150 cute sounds and actions. How you play with the Peek-A-Roo momma influences the baby's mood and how it reveals itself. Momma can also sense baby and responds to it. With all the makings of a top toy, grown ups love how Peek-A-Roo interactive plush provides "nurturing, games, singing, dancing and all the other entertainment elements my child enjoys," according to the parent of a 6-year-old*.

"Spin Master is synonymous with innovation, bringing to life magical creatures that hatch from eggs, defying gravity with flying pixies and now creating a new magical species with an interactive pouch and reveal that captivates children and parents alike," said Chris Beardall, Spin Master's President of Toys and Chief Commercial Officer.

Peek-A-Roo interactive plush is now available at major retailers for a suggested retail price of $59.99, recommended for children ages 5+. For more information on Peek-A-Roo, visit www.spinmaster.com or https://peekaroofriends.com/en_us.

About Spin Master

Spin Master Corp. (

TSX:TOY, Financial) is a leading global children's entertainment company creating exceptional play experiences through a diverse portfolio of innovative toys, entertainment franchises and digital games. Spin Master is best known for award-winning brands PAW Patrol®, Bakugan®, Kinetic Sand®, Air Hogs®, Hatchimals®, Rubik's Cube® and GUND®, and is the toy licensee for other popular properties. Spin Master Entertainment creates and produces compelling multiplatform content, stories and endearing characters through its in-house studio and partnerships with outside creators, including the preschool success PAW Patrol and nine other original shows along with multiple short-form series, which are distributed in more than 190 countries. The Company has an established digital presence anchored by the Toca Boca® and Sago Mini® brands, which combined have more than 55 million monthly active users. With close to 2,000 employees in 28 offices globally, Spin Master distributes products in more than 100 countries. For more information visit spinmaster.com or follow on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter @spinmaster.

*Spin Master Toy Testing Panel, 2021.

778988364390_20130299_Peek_A_Roo_GBL_Front_PKG_2.jpg

778988364390_20130299_Peek_A_Roo_GBL_Product_13_3.jpg

favicon.png?sn=TO86689&sd=2021-08-26 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/spin-master-discovers-a-new-magical-species-peek-a-roo-an-interactive-panda---kangaroo-with-surprise-baby-reveal-301363074.html

SOURCE Spin Master

rt.gif?NewsItemId=TO86689&Transmission_Id=202108260859PR_NEWS_USPR_____TO86689&DateId=20210826
