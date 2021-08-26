KIM Vietnam Chooses SS&C to Support Growing Asset Management Business

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

KIM Vietnam Chooses SS&C to Support Growing Asset Management Business

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Aug 26, 2021
Article's Main Image

Eze OMS will power investment operations

PR Newswire

WINDSOR, Conn., Aug. 26, 2021

WINDSOR, Conn., Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: SSNC) today announced that KIM Vietnam Fund Management Limited Company (KIM Vietnam) has selected Eze OMS to support its operation. KIM Vietnam manages eight investment funds mobilized from Korea, Japan and Europe. Recently KIM Vietnam expanded its business with the launch of new funds in Vietnam.

SSC_Logo.jpg

"We were looking for an experienced investment operations technology provider with deep knowledge of the markets in Asia," said Yun Hang Jin, Chairman of KIM Vietnam. "SS&C delivered a flexible, scalable platform to support intuitive workflows across asset classes and provided top-of-the-line support as we implemented the system."

Eze OMS provides advanced portfolio modeling and analytics, compliance, trading, operations, and data management. Transaction data and results are verified and updated in real-time. Last year, SS&C enhanced its Eze Investment Suite with expanded automated trading capabilities, ESG data integration and financial reporting updates. More than 185 firms in APAC use Eze Investment Suite.

"We are pleased to support KIM Vietnam's ongoing expansion with our robust, flexible and versatile Eze OMS," said Michael Hutner, General Manager of SS&C Eze. "SS&C has a long history supporting investment managers in Asia with technology and expertise. We are excited to continue to work closely with our clients and partners to address the needs of the market."

About KIM Vietnam Fund Management Limited Company

The company was established in October 2020 and is a subsidiary of Korea Investment (Korea) with over 15 years of investment and research experience in the Vietnam market. KIM Vietnam Fund Management Limited Company currently manages directly and indirectly 08 investment funds with around 2 billion USD (as at 31/03/2021) asset under management, mainly mobilized from Korea, Japan and Europe.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C is a global provider of services and software for the financial services and healthcare industries. Founded in 1986, SS&C is headquartered in Windsor, Connecticut, and has offices around the world. Some 18,000 financial services and healthcare organizations, from the world's largest companies to small and mid-market firms, rely on SS&C for expertise, scale and technology.

SOURCE: SS&C

Additional information about SS&C (Nasdaq: SSNC) is available at www.ssctech.com.

Follow SS&C on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

favicon.png?sn=NY86925&sd=2021-08-26 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kim-vietnam-chooses-ssc-to-support-growing-asset-management-business-301363404.html

SOURCE SS&C

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NY86925&Transmission_Id=202108260900PR_NEWS_USPR_____NY86925&DateId=20210826
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment