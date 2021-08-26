CSL Plasma to Provide Flu Vaccines to U.S. Plasma Donors

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

CSL Plasma to Provide Flu Vaccines to U.S. Plasma Donors

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Aug 26, 2021
Article's Main Image

Vouchers enable donors at more than 290 U.S. CSL Plasma donation centers to access free flu shots at Walgreens pharmacy locations

PR Newswire

BOCA RATON, Fla., Aug. 26, 2021

BOCA RATON, Fla., Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CSL Plasma today announced it will provide influenza (flu) vaccination vouchers to U.S. plasma donors following the completion of two plasma donations made within a calendar month. Beginning Sept. 1, donors can redeem vouchers for the vaccine at no cost at Walgreens pharmacy locations across the U.S. after completion of their second donation.

csl_plasma_logo.jpg

"Plasma donors help save and improve the lives of patients affected by rare and serious diseases, and providing flu vaccination is just one small way we can give back to our donors," said Willy Pardiñas, Senior Vice President and General Manager, CSL Plasma. "We are invested in the health and safety of our communities, and this demonstrates our promise to our donors. Helping keep our donors healthy goes a long way to help patients and protect public health."

Flu is a contagious respiratory illness caused by influenza viruses that infect a person's nose, throat and lungs. The flu can result in mild to severe illness. According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), on average, about 8% of the U.S. population gets sick from flu each season. Annual vaccination is vital as influenza can be hard to predict, viruses that cause flu constantly change and immunity from vaccination declines over time, according to the CDC. Flu vaccines reduce the burden of flu illnesses, hospitalizations and deaths on the health care system.

"We believe receiving a flu vaccine is an important action a person can take to help prevent the flu each year," said Dr. Jennifer Hanes, Division Medical Director, U.S. Plasma Operations, CSL Plasma. "While receiving a flu vaccine does not eliminate the possibility of contracting the flu, research shows the flu vaccine has helped reduce related illnesses and the risk of serious complications that can lead to hospital stays or even loss of life. By providing flu vaccines, we want to help our donors, employees and communities stay healthy."

Key flu vaccine program details are:

  • Donors who donate plasma beginning Sept. 1 are eligible to receive the flu vaccine voucher.
  • Donors will receive their flu vaccine voucher within 24 hours after their second plasma donation within the calendar month. Vouchers for one free flu vaccination will be sent through our CSL Plasma donor app, which can be found in the App Store and Apps on Google Play. Vouchers will be shared via text and email if a donor has not downloaded the donor app.
  • U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) regulations permit an eligible donor to donate plasma once in a two-day period and no more than twice in a seven-day period.
  • Donors can donate plasma after receiving the flu vaccine.
  • December 2021 will be the last month to be eligible to receive a flu voucher and a second monthly donation must be completed on or before Dec. 17, 2021. All vouchers expire Dec. 31, 2021.

CSL Plasma's parent company, CSL Behring, uses human plasma to produce therapies used around the world to treat bleeding disorders, including hemophilia and von Willebrand disease, primary immune deficiencies, hereditary angioedema, inherited respiratory disease and neurological disorders in certain markets. CSL Behring's products also are used in cardiac surgery, organ transplantation, burn treatment and to prevent hemolytic diseases in the newborn.

Because of CSL Plasma's stringent quality and safety testing and applicable regulations, a person's first plasma donation can only be used after a second donation is completed. When a donor donates plasma for the second time, the process takes much less time than the first visit. CSL Plasma donors receive a payment in connection with their donation with funds added onto a ready-to-use and reloadable card.

Anyone interested in donating plasma can learn more at CSLPlasma.com. Find the nearest Walgreens location by using the Store Locator.

One non-transferable voucher provided per donor, while supplies last. Donors using vouchers must complete Walgreens' Informed Consent for Vaccination and other documents as Walgreens requires. Void where prohibited by law.

About CSL Plasma
CSL Plasma, headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida, upholds a tradition of innovation and customer focus. We are committed to our work because people's lives depend on us. CSL Plasma is a subsidiary of CSL Behring, a global biotherapeutics company and a member of the CSL Group of companies. The parent company, CSL Limited (ASX:CSL; USOTC:CSLLY), headquartered in Melbourne, Australia, employs more than 27,000 people, and delivers its life-saving therapies to people in more than 100 countries. For more information about CSL Plasma, please go to CSLPlasma.com.

Media Contact
Rhonda Sciarra
Director, Communications, CSL Plasma
Office: + 1 561 981 4207
Mobile: +1 551 228 3244
[email protected]

favicon.png?sn=PH86524&sd=2021-08-26 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/csl-plasma-to-provide-flu-vaccines-to-us-plasma-donors-301362972.html

SOURCE CSL Plasma

rt.gif?NewsItemId=PH86524&Transmission_Id=202108260807PR_NEWS_USPR_____PH86524&DateId=20210826
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment