The Q Adds GTPL Hathway As New Cable Distribution Partner

India's Second Largest Cable Operator Adds Four Million New Homes Increasing Channel Reach To 122 Million TV Households

MUMBAI, India and TORONTO, Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - QYOU Media Inc.(TSXV: QYOU) (OTCQB: QYOUF) has announced that The Q India, the company's Hindi language youth oriented channel, is now available in over 122 million TV households and to over 676 million users via OTT, mobile and app based platforms in India, following the addition of four million targeted households on cable platform GTPL Hathway. GTPL Hathway Limited is the second largest Multi Service Operator (MSO) in India engaged in cable TV distribution and high-speed broadband service reaching an estimated 10.8 million households. The Q has initiated targeted distribution to 4 million new homes that are primarily Hindi speaking and is now available on the service on Channel 16.

The Q became a BARC rated channel (Broadcast Audience Research Council...the Nielsen Ratings of India) in April of 2020 and surpassed for the first time 4 Gross Rating Points (GRP) approximately ten months later in Week 5 (February) of 2021. At that time, the company's strategic goal was to obtain an audience reach that would meet or exceed leading youth focused channels in India including Bindass (Disney), MTV (Viacom) and Zoom (Times of India) all of which receive weekly average GRP ratings of approximately 8 or less. The Q has rocketed forward as India's fastest growing channel while recording an average BARC rating of 45 GRP for nineteen consecutive weeks. This has resulted in The Q sharing company with many of the largest mainstream channels in India owned by media giants including Star (Disney), Sony, Viacom and Zee. The company has previously stated the direct relationship between BARC ratings results and increased ad sales.

The Q now reaches approximately 122 million television households in India, an increase of 22% since April of 2021 and exceeding its initial 2021 goal of reaching 100 million television homes by the end of 2021. The rapid growth of the company was profiled this week in Indian Television via this link .

Curt Marvis, QYOU Media CEO and Co-Founder added, "We continue to push forward toward our goal of getting on par from a distribution perspective with the largest Hindi General Entertainment Channels (GEC) in India. In April we added nearly 50 million new homes via both DD Free Dish and Dish. We keep building increasing distribution monthly and have exceeded our initial goal of 100 million homes this year. With the recent successful completion of our strategic investment from Brand Capital and The Times Group coupled with the impending launch of our first new original true crime series, the time is ripe for us to attract larger and larger audiences as we build the power and scope of The Q brand."

The Q India is an advertiser and influencer marketing supported Hindi language content brand, channel and VOD provider delivering hit digital programming from social media stars and leading digital video creators targeting Young Indian audiences. With a growing library of over 1100 programs, the channel reaches an audience of over 798 million via over 122 million television homes with partners including DD Free Dish, TATA Sky, DISH TV, SitiNetworks, Den Networks, Hathway, d2h and GTPL; and 676 million OTT, mobile and app based users via platforms including MX Player, JioTV, ShemarooMe, Snap, Chingari, Samsung TV Plus and Amazon Fire TV.

About QYOU Media.

QYOU Media operates in India and the United States producing and distributing content created by social media stars and digital content creators. In India, via our flagship brand, The Q, we curate, produce and distribute premium content including television networks and VOD for cable and satellite television, OTT and mobile platforms. Our India based influencer marketing division, Chtrbox, is India's leading influencer marketing platform connecting brands and social media influencers. In the United States, we create and manage influencer marketing campaigns for major film studios, game publishers and brands. Founded and created by industry veterans from Lionsgate, MTV, Disney and Sony, QYOU Media's millennial and Gen Z-focused content reaches more than one billion consumers around the world every month. Experience our work at www.qyoumedia.com and www.theq.tv

