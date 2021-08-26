RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. CEO Adam Contos Reveals Leadership Strategies in New Book Titled, "Start with a Win: Tools and Lessons to Create Personal and Business Success"

PR Newswire

DENVER, Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Adam Contos, the CEO of one of the world's leading franchisors in the real estate industry, announces the release of his new book, "Start with a Win: Tools and Lessons to Create Personal and Business Success," available in-stores on October 19. Offering a powerful exploration of how leaders process information and lead effectively, especially during times of crisis, the book is packed with the practical lessons Contos learned throughout his career and as the head of RE/MAX Holdings. Available for preorder, the book conveys how leaders recognize chaos and fear, and transform those negatives into opportunity – both personally and professionally.

In 2018, Contos launched a weekly podcast called "Start With a Win," which focuses on the ways he integrates the ideas of building hustle daily and being intentional about making a difference into his daily routine. Building on the foundation of this podcast, the book aims to give readers renewed direction to improve their lives and their businesses. "This book is my chance to put the hundreds of episodes we've released to-date, and all the learnings from those conversations, experiences and interviews, into a book reflecting on advice for running a business and enhancing relationships," Contos says.

In the book, Contos draws from his experience leading RE/MAX along with time in law enforcement and as an entrepreneur, to help readers avoid the experience of becoming overwhelmed or burned out by relying on simple frameworks to organize thinking, negotiate so that both sides leave with a win, learn and grow throughout a career, and network and lead teams in any situation.

After reading "Start With a Win," you'll understand how to:

Party with the Beast: control your emotions and climb out of chaos and uncertainty into decisive action

Lose the Ego: by putting your people first, you build lasting impact in your field and your community

Master the Winning Approach: step up, stay present, deploy kindness and gratitude

All proceeds from sales of the Start With A Win book will be donated to Children's Miracle Network Hospitals® (CMN Hospitals) – a 29-year partner of RE/MAX, LLC.

About Adam

Adam Contos, CEO of RE/MAX Holdings, Inc, provides strategic direction on major corporate initiatives for all RE/MAX Holdings companies, including two innovative, action-oriented franchise brands – RE/MAX® and Motto® Mortgage. RE/MAX, a global force of nearly 140,000 agents in over 110 countries, and Motto, the first of its kind franchise mortgage brokerage model and one of the fastest growing franchise brands in any industry, both thrive as thoroughly modern operations.

Affecting positive change throughout the real estate and mortgage brokerage industries, Contos is a maverick among global corporate leaders. Contos' self-discipline and work ethic stems from his background as a former Sergeant in the U.S. Marine Corps and SWAT commander.

About RE/MAX Holdings, Inc.

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: RMAX) is one of the world's leading franchisors in the real estate industry, franchising real estate brokerages globally under the RE/MAX® brand, and mortgage brokerages within the U.S. under the Motto® Mortgage brand. RE/MAX was founded in 1973 by Dave and Gail Liniger, with an innovative, entrepreneurial culture affording its agents and franchisees the flexibility to operate their businesses with great independence. Now with nearly 140,000 agents across over 110 countries and territories, nobody in the world sells more real estate than RE/MAX, as measured by total residential transaction sides. Dedicated to innovation and change in the real estate industry, RE/MAX launched Motto Franchising, LLC, a ground-breaking mortgage brokerage franchisor, in 2016. Motto Mortgage has grown to over 150 offices across almost 40 states.

