Ionix Technology Launches New Official Website

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ionix Technology, Inc. (OTCQB: IINX), ("Ionix Technology", "IINX" or "the Company"), today announced that IINX has completed the update of the company's official website.

1. The new website of Ionix is http://www.iinx-tech.com/

2. The previous website http://www.theiinx.com is no longer in use

3. The contact information is as following:

Office Address：400 S. 4th Street, Suite 500, Las Vegas, NV 89101

Tel：(702) 793 4085

We apologize for any inconvenience caused and thank you for your continued attention.

About Ionix Technology, Inc.

Ionix Technology, Inc. is a holding company that is principally engaged in the photoelectric display and smart energy industries. The company has seven operating subsidiaries: Changchun Fangguan Electronics Technology Co., Ltd, a company which has been focusing on R&D, manufacturing and marketing LCM and LCD. Changchun Fangguan Photoelectric Display Technology Co., Ltd, a company which specializes in developing, designing, and selling TN and STN LCD, STN, CSTN, and TFT LCD modules as well as other related products; Shenzhen Baileqi Electronic Technology Co., Ltd, a company which specializes in LCD slicing, filling, researching and designing, and selling of LCD Modules (LCM) and PCBs; Lisite Science Technology (Shenzhen) Co., Ltd., a company engaged in the marketing and selling of intelligent electronic devices; and Dalian Shizhe New Energy Technology Co., Ltd., a company engaged in the new energy support service, and operating the photovoltaic power generation, electric vehicles and charging piles with corresponding operation and maintenance and three dimensional parking. Shijirun (Yixing) Technology Co., Ltd, a company engaged in new energy intelligent manufacturing and intelligent equipment industry. High intelligence of the equipment is a guarantee of high stability and consistency for EV and Energy storage battery. Huixiang Energy Technology (Suzhou) Co., Ltd, engaged in R&D of next generation advanced battery technologies, manufacture and sales of relevant battery products, including the solid state rechargeable lithium ion battery for next generation EV and energy storage systems. Also operation of battery packs, battery systems and electric vehicles sharing business with its own internet sharing platform. Currently, IINX has embarked on the layout of industrialization and marketization of front end materials and back end modules of liquid crystal displays and applications of flexible folding display technology by taking Fangguan Electronics as production bases, to seize the market share of OLED high technology.

To learn more, please visit our website: http://www.iinx-tech.com/

Safe Harbor Statement

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" as that term is defined in the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements in this press release that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements, including beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future, and results of new business opportunities. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors, such as the inherent uncertainties associated with new business opportunities and development stage companies. Ionix Technology assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements. Although Ionix Technology believes that any beliefs, plans, expectations and intentions contained in this press release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that they will prove to be accurate. Investors should refer to the risk factors disclosure outlined in Ionix Technology's annual report on Form 10-K for the most recent fiscal year, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and other periodic reports filed from time-to-time with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

