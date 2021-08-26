Basswood Capital Management, L.l.c. Buys Popular Inc, LendingClub Corp, PennyMac Financial Services Inc, Sells Citizens Financial Group Inc, Wells Fargo, Flagstar Bancorp Inc

- New Purchases: BPOP, PWP, VRTS, FHI, GHLD, TREE, HMPT, RBCAA, MOFG, FUNC, VABK, FBIZ, HBT, VCTR, UNTY, CBAH, MPB, CVCY, CFIV, CFV, FCAX, CVII, EJFA, CND, CCVI, GCBC, HERA, IIII, GSEV, LGAC, JOFF, HBNC, HBCP, APGB, GIIX, GSQD, FTAA, DLCA, CFVI, ASZ, AUS, SAL,
- Added Positions: LC, PFSI, IVZ, LEN, ATH, CUBI, AER, TMHC, PHM, ZION, BSIG, CCS, UWMC, UWMC, TOL, KBH, MTH, LDI, RKT, STXB, MYFW, BCML, CARE, EVBN, AMAL, VOYA, BUSE, PKBK, TSBK, ESQ, JWSM,
- Reduced Positions: CFG, WFC, FBC, CMA, ALLY, TBBK, COF, OMF, PACW, AL, BHLB, MRLN, MCB, MHO, RBB, LAZ, RM, AIZ, AMP, MBIN, BOTJ, CHMG, SPFI, GWB, SHBI, BSRR,
- Sold Out: FTIV, CSTR, CVII.U, EJFAU, CCVI.U, LGACU, APGB.U, FTAAU, GIIXU, GSEVU, AUS.U, ASZ.U, JWSM.U,
- PennyMac Financial Services Inc (PFSI) - 2,462,355 shares, 6.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 27.92%
- OneMain Holdings Inc (OMF) - 2,383,579 shares, 5.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.62%
- Dime Community Bancshares Inc (DCOM) - 3,979,003 shares, 5.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.04%
- AerCap Holdings NV (AER) - 2,391,300 shares, 5.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.69%
- JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 491,000 shares, 3.19% of the total portfolio.
Basswood Capital Management, L.l.c. initiated holding in Popular Inc. The purchase prices were between $69.54 and $81.9, with an estimated average price of $76.45. The stock is now traded at around $77.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.36%. The holding were 751,758 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Perella Weinberg Partners (PWP)
Basswood Capital Management, L.l.c. initiated holding in Perella Weinberg Partners. The purchase prices were between $0 and $12.91, with an estimated average price of $9.67. The stock is now traded at around $14.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 1,875,710 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Virtus Investment Partners Inc (VRTS)
Basswood Capital Management, L.l.c. initiated holding in Virtus Investment Partners Inc. The purchase prices were between $235.5 and $298.17, with an estimated average price of $269.73. The stock is now traded at around $311.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 86,460 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Federated Hermes Inc (FHI)
Basswood Capital Management, L.l.c. initiated holding in Federated Hermes Inc. The purchase prices were between $28.8 and $34.62, with an estimated average price of $31.82. The stock is now traded at around $34.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 488,435 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Guild Holdings Co (GHLD)
Basswood Capital Management, L.l.c. initiated holding in Guild Holdings Co. The purchase prices were between $13.27 and $16.58, with an estimated average price of $14.88. The stock is now traded at around $14.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 883,707 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: LendingTree Inc (TREE)
Basswood Capital Management, L.l.c. initiated holding in LendingTree Inc. The purchase prices were between $167.25 and $246.31, with an estimated average price of $210.42. The stock is now traded at around $166.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 60,931 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: LendingClub Corp (LC)
Basswood Capital Management, L.l.c. added to a holding in LendingClub Corp by 299.21%. The purchase prices were between $12.1 and $19.84, with an estimated average price of $15.56. The stock is now traded at around $29.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.46%. The holding were 2,569,706 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: PennyMac Financial Services Inc (PFSI)
Basswood Capital Management, L.l.c. added to a holding in PennyMac Financial Services Inc by 27.92%. The purchase prices were between $56.58 and $66.87, with an estimated average price of $60.95. The stock is now traded at around $66.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.39%. The holding were 2,462,355 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Invesco Ltd (IVZ)
Basswood Capital Management, L.l.c. added to a holding in Invesco Ltd by 351.51%. The purchase prices were between $25.22 and $29.33, with an estimated average price of $27.22. The stock is now traded at around $25.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.3%. The holding were 1,495,883 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Lennar Corp (LEN)
Basswood Capital Management, L.l.c. added to a holding in Lennar Corp by 64.23%. The purchase prices were between $91.14 and $108.05, with an estimated average price of $99.85. The stock is now traded at around $108.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.07%. The holding were 660,186 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Athene Holding Ltd (ATH)
Basswood Capital Management, L.l.c. added to a holding in Athene Holding Ltd by 329.85%. The purchase prices were between $49.87 and $67.75, with an estimated average price of $59.91. The stock is now traded at around $64.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 412,684 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Customers Bancorp Inc (CUBI)
Basswood Capital Management, L.l.c. added to a holding in Customers Bancorp Inc by 64.79%. The purchase prices were between $29.89 and $43.38, with an estimated average price of $35.91. The stock is now traded at around $39.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 1,104,205 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: FinTech Acquisition Corp IV (FTIV)
Basswood Capital Management, L.l.c. sold out a holding in FinTech Acquisition Corp IV. The sale prices were between $10.84 and $13.28, with an estimated average price of $11.73.Sold Out: EJF Acquisition Corp (EJFAU)
Basswood Capital Management, L.l.c. sold out a holding in EJF Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.9 and $10.05, with an estimated average price of $9.98.Sold Out: Churchill Capital Corp VII (CVII.U)
Basswood Capital Management, L.l.c. sold out a holding in Churchill Capital Corp VII. The sale prices were between $9.97 and $10.2, with an estimated average price of $10.03.Sold Out: CapStar Financial Holdings Inc (CSTR)
Basswood Capital Management, L.l.c. sold out a holding in CapStar Financial Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $17.25 and $22.97, with an estimated average price of $20.05.Sold Out: Churchill Capital Corp VI (CCVI.U)
Basswood Capital Management, L.l.c. sold out a holding in Churchill Capital Corp VI. The sale prices were between $10 and $10.4, with an estimated average price of $10.17.Sold Out: Austerlitz Acquisition Corp II (ASZ.U)
Basswood Capital Management, L.l.c. sold out a holding in Austerlitz Acquisition Corp II. The sale prices were between $9.99 and $10.25, with an estimated average price of $10.09.Reduced: Citizens Financial Group Inc (CFG)
Basswood Capital Management, L.l.c. reduced to a holding in Citizens Financial Group Inc by 71.48%. The sale prices were between $42.71 and $50.74, with an estimated average price of $47.15. The stock is now traded at around $44.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.66%. Basswood Capital Management, L.l.c. still held 522,457 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: Wells Fargo & Co (WFC)
Basswood Capital Management, L.l.c. reduced to a holding in Wells Fargo & Co by 46.19%. The sale prices were between $39.07 and $47.9, with an estimated average price of $44.52. The stock is now traded at around $49.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.16%. Basswood Capital Management, L.l.c. still held 1,398,912 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: Flagstar Bancorp Inc (FBC)
Basswood Capital Management, L.l.c. reduced to a holding in Flagstar Bancorp Inc by 45.62%. The sale prices were between $42.03 and $48.78, with an estimated average price of $45.21. The stock is now traded at around $49.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.6%. Basswood Capital Management, L.l.c. still held 920,915 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: Comerica Inc (CMA)
Basswood Capital Management, L.l.c. reduced to a holding in Comerica Inc by 31.03%. The sale prices were between $67.3 and $79.65, with an estimated average price of $74.11. The stock is now traded at around $75.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.24%. Basswood Capital Management, L.l.c. still held 839,550 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: Ally Financial Inc (ALLY)
Basswood Capital Management, L.l.c. reduced to a holding in Ally Financial Inc by 69.68%. The sale prices were between $45.21 and $56.15, with an estimated average price of $51.21. The stock is now traded at around $53.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.23%. Basswood Capital Management, L.l.c. still held 257,914 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: The Bancorp Inc (TBBK)
Basswood Capital Management, L.l.c. reduced to a holding in The Bancorp Inc by 74.61%. The sale prices were between $20.72 and $26.49, with an estimated average price of $23.4. The stock is now traded at around $24.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.87%. Basswood Capital Management, L.l.c. still held 309,958 shares as of 2021-06-30.
