Orbimed Advisors Llc Buys SPDR Biotech ETF, NeuroPace Inc, Janux Therapeutics Inc, Sells Haemonetics Corp, AbCellera Biologics Inc, Adverum Biotechnologies Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 26, 2021
Article's Main Image
New York, NY, based Investment company Orbimed Advisors Llc (Current Portfolio) buys SPDR Biotech ETF, NeuroPace Inc, Janux Therapeutics Inc, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc, Singular Genomics Systems Inc, sells Haemonetics Corp, AbCellera Biologics Inc, Adverum Biotechnologies Inc, Molina Healthcare Inc, Theravance Biopharma Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Orbimed Advisors Llc. As of 2021Q2, Orbimed Advisors Llc owns 157 stocks with a total value of $9.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of ORBIMED ADVISORS LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/orbimed+advisors+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of ORBIMED ADVISORS LLC
  1. SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc (SWTX) - 6,044,266 shares, 5.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.3%
  2. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) - 4,515,400 shares, 3.13% of the total portfolio.
  3. Edgewise Therapeutics Inc (EWTX) - 13,944,680 shares, 3.09% of the total portfolio.
  4. Boston Scientific Corp (BSX) - 6,920,600 shares, 3.07% of the total portfolio.
  5. Merck & Co Inc (MRK) - 3,732,400 shares, 3.02% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: SPDR Biotech ETF (XBI)

Orbimed Advisors Llc initiated holding in SPDR Biotech ETF. The purchase prices were between $122.48 and $139.69, with an estimated average price of $131.54. The stock is now traded at around $129.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.32%. The holding were 935,700 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: NeuroPace Inc (NPCE)

Orbimed Advisors Llc initiated holding in NeuroPace Inc. The purchase prices were between $19.03 and $26.5, with an estimated average price of $23.2. The stock is now traded at around $20.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 4,012,281 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Janux Therapeutics Inc (JANX)

Orbimed Advisors Llc initiated holding in Janux Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.58 and $25.37, with an estimated average price of $22.27. The stock is now traded at around $29.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 3,466,386 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Singular Genomics Systems Inc (OMIC)

Orbimed Advisors Llc initiated holding in Singular Genomics Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $23.16 and $31.17, with an estimated average price of $25.88. The stock is now traded at around $16.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 1,998,521 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Select Medical Holdings Corp (SEM)

Orbimed Advisors Llc initiated holding in Select Medical Holdings Corp. The purchase prices were between $34.1 and $43.08, with an estimated average price of $38.41. The stock is now traded at around $32.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 1,271,100 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc (TERN)

Orbimed Advisors Llc initiated holding in Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.26 and $22, with an estimated average price of $17.16. The stock is now traded at around $11.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 3,791,204 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc (DCPH)

Orbimed Advisors Llc added to a holding in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc by 138.78%. The purchase prices were between $32.73 and $47.95, with an estimated average price of $38.85. The stock is now traded at around $29.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 3,297,301 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Guardant Health Inc (GH)

Orbimed Advisors Llc added to a holding in Guardant Health Inc by 25.58%. The purchase prices were between $109.77 and $165.68, with an estimated average price of $134.96. The stock is now traded at around $117.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 1,227,400 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Immunogen Inc (IMGN)

Orbimed Advisors Llc added to a holding in Immunogen Inc by 41.67%. The purchase prices were between $5.79 and $8.6, with an estimated average price of $7. The stock is now traded at around $5.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 12,936,622 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Oak Street Health Inc (OSH)

Orbimed Advisors Llc added to a holding in Oak Street Health Inc by 37.36%. The purchase prices were between $53.49 and $64.74, with an estimated average price of $59.39. The stock is now traded at around $46.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 1,328,300 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: VistaGen Therapeutics Inc (VTGN)

Orbimed Advisors Llc added to a holding in VistaGen Therapeutics Inc by 68.15%. The purchase prices were between $1.96 and $3.15, with an estimated average price of $2.46. The stock is now traded at around $2.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 14,467,872 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Mersana Therapeutics Inc (MRSN)

Orbimed Advisors Llc added to a holding in Mersana Therapeutics Inc by 47.97%. The purchase prices were between $13.28 and $18.07, with an estimated average price of $15.18. The stock is now traded at around $11.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 2,800,247 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Haemonetics Corp (HAE)

Orbimed Advisors Llc sold out a holding in Haemonetics Corp. The sale prices were between $51.81 and $118.56, with an estimated average price of $71.78.

Sold Out: Adverum Biotechnologies Inc (ADVM)

Orbimed Advisors Llc sold out a holding in Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. The sale prices were between $3.36 and $10.56, with an estimated average price of $5.5.

Sold Out: Molina Healthcare Inc (MOH)

Orbimed Advisors Llc sold out a holding in Molina Healthcare Inc. The sale prices were between $230.67 and $268.74, with an estimated average price of $250.74.

Sold Out: (PAND)

Orbimed Advisors Llc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $60.05 and $60.05, with an estimated average price of $60.05.

Sold Out: Alignment Healthcare Inc (ALHC)

Orbimed Advisors Llc sold out a holding in Alignment Healthcare Inc. The sale prices were between $20.57 and $27.27, with an estimated average price of $24.29.

Sold Out: Silver Spike Acquisition Corp (SSPK)

Orbimed Advisors Llc sold out a holding in Silver Spike Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $13.98 and $20.21, with an estimated average price of $17.11.



Here is the complete portfolio of ORBIMED ADVISORS LLC. Also check out:

1. ORBIMED ADVISORS LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. ORBIMED ADVISORS LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. ORBIMED ADVISORS LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that ORBIMED ADVISORS LLC keeps buying
