Alight signs definitive agreement to acquire ConsumerMedical

Alight Solutions, a leading cloud-based provider of integrated digital human capital and business solutions, today announced it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire ConsumerMedical, a leading clinical advocacy and expert medical opinion company. ConsumerMedical will enhance Alight’s ability to help employers around the world build a healthier workforce through its data-driven, personalized solutions.

ConsumerMedical has a 25-year history of helping employers simplify and improve the way employees make medical decisions. With its comprehensive clinical support model and expansive network of multi-disciplinary experts and clinicians, ConsumerMedical delivers targeted information to guide employees to the right treatment options and highest-quality providers. In addition, ConsumerMedical’s AI-based predictive tools use a range of data – such as medical and prescription claims, social determinants and demographics – to help alert employees before major health issues may arise.

“Alight’s robust healthcare solutions help employees navigate the confusing and complex healthcare system to improve outcomes, lower costs and maximize their healthcare benefits,” said Stephan Scholl, CEO of Alight. “Adding ConsumerMedical to Alight’s existing solutions will further enhance our ability to bring differentiated solutions to our clients that drive a meaningful return on the investment they spend on their benefits programs, improve outcomes and provide an engaging benefits experience for their employees.”

The combination of ConsumerMedical’s clinical depth, research and experience delivered via the Alight Worklife platform provides unparalleled opportunities for Alight’s 30 million users to drive better health decisions before, during and after treatment. Alight will provide a full, end-to-end healthcare navigation solution to help employees make more informed decisions, including finding the right healthcare provider, managing complex health conditions, providing multi-channel access to doctors and nurses, and assisting with billing and claim disputes. Alight will also continue to invest in the strong relationships with health plans and carriers ConsumerMedical has built. Leveraging data analytics and personalization, Alight Worklife delivers the engagement needed to ensure people leverage all their employer plans have to offer through multiple experiences and across health, wealth and payroll needs.

“Healthcare navigation plays a pivotal role in addressing every facet of an individual’s healthcare journey,” said Kevin Kickhaefer, CEO of ConsumerMedical. “Combining the respective strengths of ConsumerMedical and Alight will enable the company to provide a comprehensive and integrated experience for employees while improving outcomes, quality of care and lowering healthcare cost.”

The proposed transaction is anticipated to close in the third quarter and is subject to customary closing conditions. TripleTree, LLC acted as the exclusive financial advisor to ConsumerMedical for this transaction.

About ConsumerMedical

ConsumerMedical is a leading clinical advocacy, decision support and expert medical opinion company serving over six million individuals through some of the nation’s largest employers, health plans and private exchanges. The company has been serving patients and payers for 25 years. ConsumerMedical offers a fully integrated suite of solutions, including Medical Decision Support®, Surgery Decision Support®, Expert Medical Opinion, Claims Advocacy and more, helping individuals and families navigate the healthcare system while improving outcomes and reducing costs. ConsumerMedical’s results have been validated continuously by independent actuaries. www.consumermedical.com

About Alight

With an unwavering belief that a company’s success starts with its people, Alight is a leading cloud-based provider of integrated digital human capital and business solutions. Leveraging proprietary AI and data analytics, Alight optimizes business process as a service (BPaaS) to deliver superior outcomes for employees and employers across a comprehensive portfolio of services. Alight allows employees to enrich their health, wealth and work while enabling global organizations to achieve a high-performance culture. Alight’s 15,000 dedicated colleagues serve more than 30 million employees and family members. Learn how Alight helps organizations of all sizes, including over 70% of the Fortune 100 at alight.com.

