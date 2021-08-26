Health & Wellness Lifestyle Shifts: Five Consumer Behaviors that are Reshaping Food, Beverage & Supplement Innovation

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Health & Wellness Lifestyle Shifts: Five Consumer Behaviors that are Reshaping Food, Beverage & Supplement Innovation

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Aug 26, 2021
Article's Main Image

ADM has identified five behavior shifts that are inspiring innovation and creating opportunities for forward-looking food, beverage and supplement companies.

“Health and wellness remain at the forefront of the global conversation,” said June Lin, vice president, Global Marketing, Health & Wellness at ADM. “The pandemic has transformed how consumers perceive holistic health and wellbeing. It’s impacting how we live and increasing the importance of the foods, beverages and supplements we choose, presenting new opportunities for our industry to meet their needs.”

According to research, 60% of global consumers are planning to improve their overall health and wellness in the next 12 months1. They’re also taking a more proactive approach to managing well-being with functional nutrition, close-to-nature ingredients and foods that signal self-care.

ADM has identified five health and wellness behavior shifts that are creating opportunities for manufacturers to create innovative, health-forward foods and beverages that support consumers’ evolving health and wellness needs:

1. Renewed motivation to improve individual health and wellness.
Pandemic experiences have varied across the globe, but a nearly universal takeaway is the renewed focus on preventative health and wellness behaviors. For example, 76% of global consumers say they will eat and drink more healthily due to COVID-19, and 41% plan to be more physically active2. Products designed to optimize physical health and mental wellness at all life stages will help consumers protect themselves, their families and their communities.

2. A holistic approach to managing the mind-body connection.
More people are embracing their emotional well-being, as 51% of global consumers are planning to improve their cognitive and mental health over the next 12 months1. A desire to keep their physical and mental health in balance is promoting new techniques to manage stress, from exercise and meditation to eating foods with perceived mood-enhancing benefits. As consumers return to more active lifestyles, convenient products with functional ingredients that boost energy, enhance cognitive performance and regulate mood are gaining prominence.

3. Tailored nutrition supports personal health and wellness goals.
Nearly two-thirds of global consumers are interested in foods and beverages that are customized to meet their individual nutrition needs1. A greater understanding of how diet can impact health is spurring more people to choose wholesome, nutrient-dense ingredients in home-cooked and prepared meals, with particular focus on fiber and protein. Brands can help people stay motivated in the kitchen with innovative flavors and convenient formats.

4. A proactive perspective on immunity.
With 65% of global consumers more concerned about immunity since COVID-192, people are shifting from a defensive approach against illness to one that’s more proactive and holistic. Consumers are looking for ways to incorporate immune function-supporting solutions, like probiotics and vitamin C and D, into their daily lives. Products with functional ingredients that support a healthy immune system will increasingly attract consumer attention.

5. Purposeful indulgence is the new “permissible indulgence.”
During the pandemic, many people gave themselves permission to consume indulgent food and beverages as a form of self-care. In fact, 56% of global consumers have purchased comfort food regularly as a result of COVID-193. Consumers are recognizing as long as these are purposeful – and not impulsive – choices, indulgence has a role in a positive relationship with food. ADM projects new opportunities for beverages, snacks and confectionery products that deliver functional benefits with delicious flavor.

Consumer focus on sustaining health and wellness through nutrition may likely become an enduring behavioral change, even after the global pandemic is over. ADM responds by helping food and beverage companies develop customized solutions to meet evolving consumer needs for healthier living.

About ADM

At ADM, we unlock the power of nature to provide access to nutrition worldwide. With industry-advancing innovations, a complete portfolio of ingredients and solutions to meet any taste, and a commitment to sustainability, we give customers an edge in solving the nutritional challenges of today and tomorrow. We’re a global leader in human and animal nutrition and the world’s premier agricultural origination and processing company. Our breadth, depth, insights, facilities and logistical expertise give us unparalleled capabilities to meet needs for food, beverages, health and wellness, and more. From the seed of the idea to the outcome of the solution, we enrich the quality of life the world over. Learn more at www.adm.com.

1FMCG Gurus, The Growth of Personalized Nutrition, July 2020
2FMCG Gurus, How Has COVID-19 Changed Consumer Behavior, March 2021
3FMCG Gurus, Top Ten Trends for 2021, January 2021

Source: Corporate release

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210826005487r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210826005487/en/

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment