Qumu Adds On-Demand Transcriptions and AI-Powered Captions for a Customized, More Efficient Video Experience

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Qumu Adds On-Demand Transcriptions and AI-Powered Captions for a Customized, More Efficient Video Experience

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Aug 26, 2021
Article's Main Image

Qumu+Corporation (Nasdaq: QUMU), a leading provider of cloud-based enterprise video technology, today announced the availability of on-demand video transcriptions, as well as AI-enabled, automatic captioning for on-demand video—all from the Qumu platform. These new functions give users additional options for how they can consume content, driving productivity and enabling them to more easily manage their video libraries.

With asynchronous video transcriptions, users can now easily review video content, speeding knowledge transfer, and helping drive relevant content to the right audiences. The transcriptions make it easy to skim videos for key details, and aid in efforts such as note-taking and preparing for meetings, enabling viewers to review content faster, or to review specific aspects of a video. Transcriptions can also extend the longevity, accessibility and value of videos, and can aid in regulatory compliance, such as meeting transcript requirements for earnings calls.

Qumu also added the option of Qumu-powered automatic captions for on-demand video, backed by AI, building off the live caption feature announced earlier this year. Users can now leverage the same Qumu captioning service used for live videos, without the need to upgrade services.

“Employees want and deserve technology that makes it easier to work in ways that suits them at every moment of their day, which is why on-demand transcriptions and captions are so important,” said Andi+Mann, chief technology officer, Qumu. “To us, it’s all about digital flexibility—especially in an era of back-to-back meetings, where employees can feel pressure to conform to everyone’s schedules except their own. Users now have more options for how they consume content, whether it’s watching a video or reading through a pre-brief to prepare for a meeting. Qumu’s helping them be more productive while getting the most out of their content.”

For more information about Qumu Cloud, please connect+with+us or visit Qumu.com

About Qumu Corporation

Qumu (Nasdaq: QUMU) empowers hyper-distributed organizations to leverage the full power of video to move forward, faster. Qumu’s Video Engagement platform helps businesses build connectedness and shape a culture that is more engaged, motivated, and aligned to drive impact in a work from wherever, whenever world.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210826005121r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210826005121/en/

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment