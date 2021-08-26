Investors Interested in Being a Lead Plaintiff in Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit Against SelectQuote - Contact Johnson Fistel

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shareholder rights law firm Johnson Fistel, LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of investors of SelectQuote, Inc. ("SelectQuote" or the "Company") (: SLQT). The class action is on behalf of shareholders who purchased SelectQuote between February 8, 2021 and May 11, 2021 both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"). If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff in this class action, you must move the Court no later than October 15, 2021. [ Click here to join this action ].



The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose: (1) that SelectQuote's 2019 cohort was underperforming; (2) that, as a result, the Company's financial results would be adversely impacted; and (3) that, as a result of the foregoing, defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

A lead plaintiff will act on behalf of all other class members in directing the SelectQuote class action lawsuit. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice to litigate the class-action lawsuit. An investor's ability to share any potential future recovery of the SelectQuote class action lawsuit is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.

If you are a SelectQuote shareholder and have losses and are interested in learning more about being a lead plaintiff, please contact Jim Baker ([email protected]) at 619-814-4471. If emailing, please include a phone number.

Additionally, you can Click here to join this action

