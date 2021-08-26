Nextech AR Solutions Positioned To Lead The Metaverse With Today's Closing Of ARWAY Ltd.

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Nextech AR Solutions Positioned To Lead The Metaverse With Today's Closing Of ARWAY Ltd.

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Aug 26, 2021
Article's Main Image

VANCOUVER, BC, Canada, Aug. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nextech AR Solutions Corp. (“Nextech” or the “Company”) ( NEXCF) (NEO: NTAR) (CSE: NTAR) (FSE: N29), a diversified leading provider of augmented reality (“AR”) experience technologies and services, is pleased to announce that it has closed the previously announced acquisition of U.K. based spatial computing company ARWAY Ltd. (“ARway”) in an all-stock transaction and will hire key founders Baran Korkmaz and Nikhil Sawlani. This acquisition provides Nextech AR with a spatial mapping platform critical to building “mini-metaverses”, which the Company is actively pursuing and believes is a market opportunity as big as the metaverse itself.

Industry leaders such as Facebook, Epic Games, Microsoft and others have all identified the Metaverse as the future of the internet and computing itself. ARway AR cloud and 3D mapping technologies combined with Nextech's scalable solutions for AR e-commerce, AR advertising, HoloX Human Holograms and AR Portals put Nextech in a leadership position in the race to the Metaverse.

To highlight this, Nextech’s CEO Evan Gappelberg and Founder of newly acquired ARway Baran Korkmaz sat down to discuss Nextech's vision for "mini-metaverses"; ARway's spatial mapping technology and what this acquisition means for Nextech's future… Watch the livestream event here

With the announcement of the acquisition on August 10th, Evan Gappelberg, CEO of Nextech AR Solutions noted, “The potential for Nextech to be first to market with mini-metaverses, spatial maps as NFT’s in the metaverse and leveraging our creator platform HoloX to populate the metaverse with content at scale is super exciting to me. With (Nextech's) global sales and marketing machine, our combined AI teams and our existing AR tech and resources as a public company, I feel confident that we will quickly take a leadership position in the AR metaverse!”

Baran Korkmaz, CEO Co-founder of ARway furthered Gappelberg's sentiment when the acquisition was announced, “I believe this will be a historic moment in the development of the Metaverse, a vision that started over four years ago with ARway. Unifying human-machine understanding by connecting the digital and physical world to empower people to connect and share in deeper, more meaningful ways. And this vision is now becoming a reality with our new family at Nextech."

ARway CEO and Co-founder Baran Korkmaz will be joining Nextech AR as Product Manager, AR, and ARway Co-founder Nikhil Sawlani will be joining as Software Engineer, AR.

Upon closing of the acquisition, the Company issued 609,666 common shares in the capital of the Company at an agreed value of CAD$2.06 per share. The common shares will be subject to certain contractual restrictions on trading for a period of up to 23 months from the date of issuance.

Watch a preview of ARway’s 3D mapping technology. This video showcases the 3D mapping of Westfield London's atrium (size of a football pitch). The mapping was completed in under two minutes, using ARway’'s new spatial mapping engine. This technology is critical in scaling the creation of 3D maps to support geo-location based AR experiences, and will assist in executing the company’s vision of “mini-metaverses” (malls, university campuses, theme parks, stores, corporate headquarters, etc). Once the 3D maps are created, AR experiences such as wayfinding, human holograms, ads, products and more can populate the “mini-metaverse” at scale and provide immersive, engaging experiences for consumers. Watch Now

Preview what the 3D-Spatial Map looks like: Watch Now

About ARway:

A spatial mapping platform critical to building the Metaverse. It is a Unity based platform that uses AI to scan and recognize surroundings for hyper-accurate location based 3D mapping. ARway provides users with an Augmented Reality Software Kit (SDK) to frame the digital world in a few minutes and combines robust mapping technologies for location persistent AR experiences across ARkit, ARcore and Microsoft Azure Spatial Anchors, delivered on cross-platforms Unity today, Unreal, Android Studio and Xcode/Swift soon, which unlocks true spatial computing within a single toolkit for iOS, Android and Hololens.

ARway has been creating persistence location experiences such as indoor navigation, guided tours, treasure hunts and many more with its No-code platform and has developed an ecosystem with over 1000+ developers, having created 3D maps in over 60 countries, with notable customers such as the British Telecom, Bosch, AirAsia, HCG Hospital, The City of London and the Guildhall School of Music and Drama, Nomtek.

On behalf of the Board of Nextech AR Solutions Corp.

“Evan Gappelberg”

CEO and Director

“Bradley Gittings”

[email protected]

Forward-looking Statements

The NEO has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Certain information contained herein may constitute “forward-looking information” under Canadian securities legislation. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as, “will be” or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results “will” occur. Forward-looking statements regarding the completion of the transaction are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Nextech will not update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information that are incorporated by reference herein, except as required by applicable securities laws.

ti?nf=ODMxNTY2OSM0Mzc2NTE5IzUwMDA4MjU3Mw==
Nextech-AR-Solutions-Corp.png
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment