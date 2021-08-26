Travel + Leisure Launches New Branded Products For At Home And The Road

The growing suite of consumer products and services developed by Travel + Leisure will soon include at-home luxury inspired by the world’s best destinations and resorts. Travel+%2B+Leisure+Group has signed a licensing agreement with Sobel+Westex – the leading provider of luxury hotel bedding, pillows and linens for the home that offer all of the comfort of a deluxe hotel room – to produce an exclusive collection of luxury linens and accessories. The company’s new product line also includes the Travelpro® x Travel + Leisure luggage collection, which recently extended its retail footprint into several Bloomingdale’s flagship locations, as well as the luxury retailer’s online store.

“Travel + Leisure has been the tastemaker authority on travel and lifestyle for 50 years,” said Noah Brodsky, president of Travel + Leisure Group and chief brand officer for Travel + Leisure Co. “We are incredibly excited for our experts to collaborate with Sobel Westex and other trusted partners to help people live the Travel + Leisure lifestyle with their favorite goods, whether on a dream vacation or relaxing at home.”

Travel + Leisure has partnered with Travelpro, the most trusted luggage brand, to craft the perfect luggage collection — sleek, but with every bit of the functionality for the discerning traveler. From the spacious interior pockets that zip to enclose each side of the suitcase to the deceptively lightweight hard shell exterior, every product detail in the collection is considered with avid leisure travelers in mind.

The Travelpro x Travel + Leisure luggage collection is available for purchase online and exclusively at several flagship Bloomingdale’s retail locations through 2021, with plans to expand into additional stores by the fall. Travelpro x Travel + Leisure luggage can be found in Bloomingdale’s stores at 59th Street in New York City; Aventura Mall in Miami, FL; South Coast Plaza in Costa Mesa, CA; Tysons Corner in Tysons, VA; and Bergen Shops at Riverside in Hackensack, NJ.

Consumers can expect to see the Travel + Leisure linens collection from Sobel Westex available for purchase next year.

The new retail offerings are a part of the group’s larger mission to take the Travel + Leisure brand beyond inspirational content and bring it to life through a curated suite of consumer products and services. In less than a year, the company has already launched an online travel gateway and will soon offer a new subscription travel club, among other new product offerings.

For more information about Travel + Leisure Group and licensing opportunities, visit the Travel+%2B+Leisure+Group+page.

About Travel + Leisure Group

Travel + Leisure Group offers travelers a way to turn vacation inspiration into exceptional experiences through the top online and print travel content, online travel subscription and booking services, and branded consumer products all together in one place. This business provides a suite of products and services to inspire travelers with Travel + Leisure’s trusted expert multi-platform content, including a subscription travel club, an online travel gateway, and brand licensing agreements. Learn more at https%3A%2F%2Fwww.travelandleisureco.com%2Fus%2Fen%2Four-brands%2Ftravel-leisure-group.

About Sobel Westex

Sobel Westex is the leading textile supplier in both US and Global textile markets with capabilities that extend beyond the ordinary. Sobel Westex is known for its designs, manufacturing and distribution globally, while being a trusted supplier to world class brands and strategic partners for over 30+ years.

Sobel Westex has a unique visionary ability to provide custom designed products and lifestyle merchandising strategies specifically tailored to elevate guests’ experience. Sobel Westex ever-expanding creative product line exceeds the highest expectations in variety, value, quality and style.

About Travelpro®

For over 30 years, Travelpro® has prided itself on design innovation and durability in crafting the highest quality luggage for travelers worldwide. Since transforming the ease of modern day travel with The Original Rollaboard® wheeled luggage, Travelpro® has been the brand of choice for flight crews and frequent travelers. The company is dedicated to building a lifelong relationship with its customers by consistently meeting and exceeding their expectations.

Among honors received, The Wirecutter, a cutting-edge source known for promoting the ‘best gadgets and gear for people in the know,’ ranked the Travelpro® Platinum® Elite 21” Expandable Carry-On Spinner as the best carry-on suitcase for the third year in a row. Additionally, Business Insider ranked Travelpro® as a top luggage brand of 2021 and in April 2021, The Strategist named Travelpro®’s Platinum® Elite 20” Expandable Business Plus Carry-On Spinner as one of the best rolling suitcases on the market.

Please visit Travelpro® at www.travelpro.com for a full list of the latest products and retail locations. Follow us on Facebook at https%3A%2F%2Fwww.facebook.com%2Ftravelproproducts; Twitter at https%3A%2F%2Ftwitter.com%2Ftravelprointl; our blogs at http%3A%2F%2Ftravelproluggageblog.com%2F; and Instagram at https%3A%2F%2Fwww.instagram.com%2Ftravelprointl%2F.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210826005520/en/