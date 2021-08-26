Logo
LivaNova to Present at the Baird 2021 Global Healthcare Conference

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Aug 26, 2021
Article's Main Image

LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN), a market-leading medical technology and innovation company, today announced Damien McDonald, Chief Executive Officer, will present at the Baird 2021 Global Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, September 15 at 9:40 a.m. Eastern Time.

The discussion will be available to all interested parties through a live webcast accessible via the Investors section of the LivaNova website at www.livanova.com. Listeners should log on approximately 10 minutes in advance to ensure proper setup to receive the webcast. Replays of the webcast will be available on the LivaNova website within 24 hours after the live presentation for 30 days after the event.

About LivaNova

LivaNova PLC is a global medical technology and innovation company built on nearly five decades of experience and a relentless commitment to provide hope for patients and their families through innovative medical technologies, delivering life-changing improvements for both the Head and Heart. Headquartered in London, LivaNova employs approximately 3,000 employees and has a presence in more than 100 countries for the benefit of patients, healthcare professionals and healthcare systems worldwide. For more information, please visit www.livanova.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This news release contains “forward-looking statements” concerning our goals, beliefs, expectations, strategies, objectives, plans and underlying assumptions and other statements that are not necessarily based on historical facts. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding participation in upcoming events. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated in our forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including those factors set forth in Item 1A of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, as supplemented by any risk factors contained in our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and our Current Reports on Form 8-K. We undertake no obligation to update the information contained in this press release to reflect subsequently occurring events or circumstances.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210826005050r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210826005050/en/

