Yellow Companies Earn 2021 Quest for Quality Awards

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., Aug. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Yellow Corporation ( YELL) operating companies Holland and New Penn have received Logistics Management 38th Annual Quest for Quality awards. For nearly four decades, the Quest for Quality Awards have been regarded in the transportation and logistics industry as the most important measure of customer satisfaction and performance excellence.



New Penn received awards in the Truckload category for Expedited Motor Carriers and in the LTL category for Northeast/Mid-Atlantic Region. Holland received a Quest for Quality Award in the LTL category for Midwest/North Central Region.

Logistics Management readers submitted more than 4,100 survey responses this year, evaluating companies across all transportation modes and service disciplines to choose top performers by category. Award-winning companies had to receive at least five percent of votes in a category, which included on-time performance, value, information technology, customer service, and equipment & operations.

“Congratulations to our employees, especially those on the front-lines of the North American supply chain working on our docks and driving Yellow trucks, as the Quest for Quality Awards are a testament to their dedication and commitment to top-notch service,” said Jason Bergman, Chief Commercial Officer for Yellow. “I’m extremely proud of what our Company can accomplish, together as Yellow, and during the most challenging times.”

Click here to learn more about the 38th Annual Quest for Quality Awards.

About Yellow Corporation

Yellow Corporation has one of the largest, most comprehensive logistics and less-than-truckload (LTL) networks in North America with local, regional, national, and international capabilities. Through its teams of experienced service professionals, Yellow Corporation offers industry-leading expertise in flexible supply chain solutions, ensuring customers can ship industrial, commercial, and retail goods with confidence. Yellow Corporation, headquartered in Overland Park, Kan., is the holding company for a portfolio of LTL brands including Holland, New Penn, Reddaway, and YRC Freight, as well as the logistics company HNRY Logistics.

Please visit our website at www.myyellow.com for more information.