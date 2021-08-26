Revlon Announces Thomas Cho as its Chief Supply Chain Officer

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Revlon Announces Thomas Cho as its Chief Supply Chain Officer

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Aug 26, 2021
Article's Main Image

Revlon, Inc. (NYSE: REV) (“Revlon” and together with its subsidiaries, the “Company”) recently announced the hire of Mr. Thomas Cho as Chief Supply Chain Officer. In this position, Mr. Cho will be responsible for Revlon’s end to end Global Supply Chain Operations, including supply chain strategy, planning, procurement, manufacturing, engineering, distribution and logistics for the Company’s diverse brand portfolio across all channels and geographies. Mr. Cho officially joined Revlon on August 2, 2021 and reports to the President and CEO, Debra Perelman.

Mr. Cho joins Revlon from PPI Beauty in Chicago, IL, where he held the position of Chief Operating Officer. During his time at PPI Beauty, Mr. Cho established a new and formal S&OP process, and optimized the supply chain across North America and China. Prior to PPI Beauty, he served in several senior level executive positions including Chief Operating Officer for Transcendia, a leading manufacturer of custom plastic solutions where he drove the transformation from commodity plastics to medical focused solutions. As Chief Supply Chain Officer at Mary Kay Cosmetics, he drove rapid growth in China by expanding the brand portfolio with locally focused skincare, fragrances, color and nutritional lines. Prior to this, Mr. Cho was Chief Operating Officer at Cosmetic Essence Inc., one of the largest third-party providers of personal care products. He brings 30 years of experience in aligning end to end supply chain, operations, research and development, manufacturing, procurement, planning, quality, logistics and customer service for seamless efficiency to drive significant value creation.

Mr. Cho’s broad leadership experience also includes executive positions at United Plastics Group, Trend Technologies and Space Systems Loral.

“The needs and complexity of Revlon require deep expertise across our supply chain strategy,” said Debra Perelman, Revlon's President and Chief Executive Officer. “Thomas brings a unique skillset in process optimization, especially within the cosmetics industry, and will be a welcome addition to Revlon’s team as we move forward with our strategic initiatives.”

“I am excited to join Revlon as Chief Supply Chain Officer at such an exciting time in the Company’s history,” said Mr. Cho. “I look forward to working with Debbie and the Revlon team in supporting Revlon’s transformation while enhancing our business and operations structures to best serve our consumers and strengthen Revlon’s position in the global beauty market.”

ABOUT REVLON

Revlon has developed a long-standing reputation as a color authority and beauty trendsetter in the world of color cosmetics and hair care. Since its breakthrough launch of the first opaque nail enamel in 1932, Revlon has provided consumers with high quality product innovation, performance and sophisticated glamour. In 2016, Revlon acquired the iconic Elizabeth Arden company and its portfolio of brands, including its leading designer, heritage and celebrity fragrances. Today, Revlon’s diversified portfolio of brands is sold in approximately 150 countries around the world in most retail distribution channels, including prestige, salon, mass, and online. Revlon is among the leading global beauty companies, with some of the world’s most iconic and desired brands and product offerings in color cosmetics, skin care, hair color, hair care and fragrances under brands such as Revlon, Revlon Professional, Elizabeth Arden, Almay, Mitchum, CND, American Crew, Creme of Nature, Cutex, Juicy Couture, Elizabeth Taylor, Britney Spears, Curve, John Varvatos, Christina Aguilera and AllSaints.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements made in this press release, which are not historical facts, are forward-looking and are provided pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether to reflect actual results of operations; changes in financial condition; changes in general U.S. or international economic or industry conditions and/or conditions in the Company’s reportable segments; changes in estimates, expectations or assumptions; or other circumstances, conditions, developments and/or events arising after the issuance of this press release, except for the Company’s ongoing obligations under the U.S. federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on preliminary or potentially inaccurate estimates and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expected or implied by the estimated financial information. Such forward-looking statements include, among other things, the Company’s expectations regarding future liquidity, cash flows, mandatory debt payments and other expenditures. Actual results may differ materially from the Company’s forward-looking statements for a number of reasons, including as a result of the risks and other items described in Revlon’s filings with the SEC, including, without limitation, in Revlon’s Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K and amendments thereto, if any, filed with the SEC during 2019 and 2020 (which may be viewed on the SEC’s website at http%3A%2F%2Fwww.sec.gov or on Revlon, Inc.’s website at http%3A%2F%2Fwww.revloninc.com). Factors other than those referred to above, such as continuing adverse impacts from the ongoing and prolonged COVID-19 pandemic, could also cause Revlon’s results to differ materially from expected results. Additionally, the business and financial materials and any other statement or disclosure on, or made available through, Revlon’s website or other websites referenced herein shall not be incorporated by reference into this press release.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210826005484r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210826005484/en/

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment