Revlon Announces Thomas Cho as its Chief Supply Chain Officer

Revlon, Inc. (NYSE: REV) (“Revlon” and together with its subsidiaries, the “Company”) recently announced the hire of Mr. Thomas Cho as Chief Supply Chain Officer. In this position, Mr. Cho will be responsible for Revlon’s end to end Global Supply Chain Operations, including supply chain strategy, planning, procurement, manufacturing, engineering, distribution and logistics for the Company’s diverse brand portfolio across all channels and geographies. Mr. Cho officially joined Revlon on August 2, 2021 and reports to the President and CEO, Debra Perelman.

Mr. Cho joins Revlon from PPI Beauty in Chicago, IL, where he held the position of Chief Operating Officer. During his time at PPI Beauty, Mr. Cho established a new and formal S&OP process, and optimized the supply chain across North America and China. Prior to PPI Beauty, he served in several senior level executive positions including Chief Operating Officer for Transcendia, a leading manufacturer of custom plastic solutions where he drove the transformation from commodity plastics to medical focused solutions. As Chief Supply Chain Officer at Mary Kay Cosmetics, he drove rapid growth in China by expanding the brand portfolio with locally focused skincare, fragrances, color and nutritional lines. Prior to this, Mr. Cho was Chief Operating Officer at Cosmetic Essence Inc., one of the largest third-party providers of personal care products. He brings 30 years of experience in aligning end to end supply chain, operations, research and development, manufacturing, procurement, planning, quality, logistics and customer service for seamless efficiency to drive significant value creation.

Mr. Cho’s broad leadership experience also includes executive positions at United Plastics Group, Trend Technologies and Space Systems Loral.

“The needs and complexity of Revlon require deep expertise across our supply chain strategy,” said Debra Perelman, Revlon's President and Chief Executive Officer. “Thomas brings a unique skillset in process optimization, especially within the cosmetics industry, and will be a welcome addition to Revlon’s team as we move forward with our strategic initiatives.”

“I am excited to join Revlon as Chief Supply Chain Officer at such an exciting time in the Company’s history,” said Mr. Cho. “I look forward to working with Debbie and the Revlon team in supporting Revlon’s transformation while enhancing our business and operations structures to best serve our consumers and strengthen Revlon’s position in the global beauty market.”

ABOUT REVLON

Revlon has developed a long-standing reputation as a color authority and beauty trendsetter in the world of color cosmetics and hair care. Since its breakthrough launch of the first opaque nail enamel in 1932, Revlon has provided consumers with high quality product innovation, performance and sophisticated glamour. In 2016, Revlon acquired the iconic Elizabeth Arden company and its portfolio of brands, including its leading designer, heritage and celebrity fragrances. Today, Revlon’s diversified portfolio of brands is sold in approximately 150 countries around the world in most retail distribution channels, including prestige, salon, mass, and online. Revlon is among the leading global beauty companies, with some of the world’s most iconic and desired brands and product offerings in color cosmetics, skin care, hair color, hair care and fragrances under brands such as Revlon, Revlon Professional, Elizabeth Arden, Almay, Mitchum, CND, American Crew, Creme of Nature, Cutex, Juicy Couture, Elizabeth Taylor, Britney Spears, Curve, John Varvatos, Christina Aguilera and AllSaints.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements made in this press release, which are not historical facts, are forward-looking and are provided pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether to reflect actual results of operations; changes in financial condition; changes in general U.S. or international economic or industry conditions and/or conditions in the Company’s reportable segments; changes in estimates, expectations or assumptions; or other circumstances, conditions, developments and/or events arising after the issuance of this press release, except for the Company’s ongoing obligations under the U.S. federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on preliminary or potentially inaccurate estimates and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expected or implied by the estimated financial information. Such forward-looking statements include, among other things, the Company’s expectations regarding future liquidity, cash flows, mandatory debt payments and other expenditures. Actual results may differ materially from the Company’s forward-looking statements for a number of reasons, including as a result of the risks and other items described in Revlon’s filings with the SEC, including, without limitation, in Revlon’s Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K and amendments thereto, if any, filed with the SEC during 2019 and 2020 (which may be viewed on the SEC’s website at http%3A%2F%2Fwww.sec.gov or on Revlon, Inc.’s website at http%3A%2F%2Fwww.revloninc.com). Factors other than those referred to above, such as continuing adverse impacts from the ongoing and prolonged COVID-19 pandemic, could also cause Revlon’s results to differ materially from expected results. Additionally, the business and financial materials and any other statement or disclosure on, or made available through, Revlon’s website or other websites referenced herein shall not be incorporated by reference into this press release.

