BBQ Holdings Selects Blackhawk Network to Bring Famous Dave's and Granite City Food & Brewery Gift Cards to Market

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Aug 26, 2021
Article's Main Image

The multi-brand restaurant company is leveraging Blackhawk's extensive network to expand distribution and drive physical and digital gift card sales

PR Newswire

PLEASANTON, Calif., Aug. 26, 2021

PLEASANTON, Calif., Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BBQ Holdings, Inc., the multi-brand restaurant company behind the Famous Dave's, Village Inn and Granite City Food & Brewery restaurant concepts, has selected global branded payments provider Blackhawk Network to broaden the brand reach of Famous Dave's and Granite City Food & Brewery by selling gift cards online and in-store at retailers nationwide. Blackhawk's end-to-end solutions will enable Famous Dave's gift cards to reach online and in-store shoppers at major retailers while Granite City Food & Brewery's digital gift cards will be available through Blackhawk's online distribution.

Blackhawk_Network_Logo.jpg

"Gift cards have been a vital revenue driver for us over the last year, and prior to launching our program with Blackhawk, we knew we had a major gap in distribution for both physical gift cards and eGift," said Al Hank, Chief Operating Officer, BBQ Holdings, Inc. "With such a large network of strategic partners, Blackhawk has distribution points that filled that large void for us by expanding our reach during one of the busiest times of year for our brands."

Dining is consistently one of the most popular gift card categories each year, and according to Blackhawk Network sales data[1], dining gift card sales are expected to grow between 20–40% to close out 2021.

"Consumers have big plans for the upcoming holiday season after many of last year's activities were curtailed due to the pandemic shutdowns. According to some of our latest research[2], dining at restaurants is one of the top three activities people are most excited about returning to this holiday," said Jennifer Philo, GVP, US digital commerce and loyalty, Blackhawk Network. "Our extensive network has a reach of approximately 300M impressions daily and makes it easy and convenient for consumers to grab a Famous Dave's gift card in-store or quickly buy and send a Granite City Food & Brewery eGift online to go enjoy a meal together again."

Blackhawk's gift card program management will include execution elements such as inventory management, card distribution and gift card marketing promotions. For more about Blackhawk's capabilities, visit www.blackhawknetwork.com.

About Blackhawk Network
Blackhawk Network delivers branded payment solutions through the prepaid products, technologies and network that connect brands and people. We collaborate with our partners to innovate, translating market trends in branded payments to increase reach, loyalty and revenue. We reliably execute security-minded solutions worldwide. Join us as we shape the future of global branded payments. Learn more at blackhawknetwork.com.

About BBQ Holdings
BBQ Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: BBQ) BBQ Holdings is a national restaurant company engaged in the ownership and operation of casual and fast dining restaurants. As of July 30, 2021, BBQ Holdings had six brands with 299 "brick and mortar" locations in 36 states and three countries, including 85 company-owned and 214 franchise-operated restaurants. In addition to these locations, the Company opened eight Company-owned Famous Dave's ghost kitchens operating within its Granite City locations, and 17 Famous Dave's franchisee ghost kitchens operating out of the kitchen of another restaurant location or a shared kitchen space. While BBQ Holdings continues to diversify its ownership in the restaurant community, it was founded with the principle of combining the "art and science" of barbecue to serve up the very best of the best to barbecue lovers everywhere. BBQ Holdings, through partnerships, has extended Travis Clark's award-winning line of barbecue sauces, rubs and seasonings into the retail market. Along with a wide variety of BBQ favorites served at their BBQ restaurants, Granite City Food and Brewery, offers award winning craft beer and a made-from-scratch, chef driven menu featuring contemporary American cuisine. BBQ Holdings newest additions, Village Inn and Bakers Square, have served award-winning pies and family favorites in a warm and friendly environment for over 60 years.

MEDIA CONTACT:
Courtney Brunkow
The Fletcher Group
303.717.9575
[email protected]

[1] Gift card growth forecasts are based on economic indicators combine with 2019–2021 sales data from Blackhawk Network from over 50,000 merchant locations across the U.S.
[2] The "Return of Consumer Spending" report is an internet-based study conducted by AA Insights & Isometric Solutions on behalf of Blackhawk Network March 7–10, 2021. The sample size included 1,056 U.S. gift card buyers.

favicon.png?sn=LA86794&sd=2021-08-26 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bbq-holdings-selects-blackhawk-network-to-bring-famous-daves-and-granite-city-food--brewery-gift-cards-to-market-301363635.html

SOURCE Blackhawk Network

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LA86794&Transmission_Id=202108260927PR_NEWS_USPR_____LA86794&DateId=20210826
