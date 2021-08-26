REAL SIMPLE Introduces EPA Safer Choice Certified Cleaning Product Line, Now Available At The Container Store

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Meredith Corporation's (NYSE: MDP) REAL SIMPLEand The Clorox Company have joined forces to create the REAL SIMPLE Cleaning Collection, a new line of EPA Safer Choice Certified products to help keep homes happy and healthy. The debut items in this line of natural cleaning products include an All-Purpose Cleaner spray and Compostable Wipes, now available at The Container Store nationwide and online at TheContainerStore.com.

"We believe you should be able to keep your home clean and inviting without using harsh chemicals, which is why we're so excited to team up with The Clorox Company to provide high-quality cleaning products that are safe to use around kids and pets," said REAL SIMPLE Editor in Chief Liz Vaccariello. "Not only can people feel good about using these products, their counter-worthy design and fresh scents make them all the more appealing."

Both the REAL SIMPLE All-Purpose Cleaner and Compostable Wipes are formulated without parabens, dyes, and other harsh chemicals and are safe for use on hard, non-porous surfaces, including granite, tile, and stainless steel. The All-Purpose Cleaner spray, made using renewable energy, features a 99.9% biobased formula and the Compostable Wipes can be composted when you're done. Both products are available in two scents: Sweet Orange & Basil and Cherry Blossom & Rose.

"In our century-plus history at The Clorox Company, we've continued to grow our portfolio to include diverse brands that champion people to be well and thrive every single day," said Kirstin Ganz, Marketing Director, Transformational Growth Team, The Clorox Company. "That's why we're thrilled to join forces and debut a line of beautiful cleaning products that not only embody REAL SIMPLE's beloved aesthetic, but deliver on Clorox's historic reputation of a safe and effective clean."

Find REAL SIMPLE cleaning products at The Container Store and TheContainerStore.com. For more information, visit REALSIMPLE.com/brand/cleaning.

"We are proud to be REAL SIMPLE's retailer of choice to launch their new cleaning collection," said The Container Store Chief Merchandising Officer, John Gehre. "The Container Store cares deeply about our impact on people and our planet. This safe and natural cleaning line is a great addition to our growing eco-friendly assortment and is already being received favorably by our customers."

The REAL SIMPLE Cleaning Collection joins REAL SIMPLE's growing suite of products, including the recently launched handbag collection that offers exceptional organization in smart, classic designs, available now exclusively on QVC.com and floral arrangements and succulents exclusively available through 1-800-Flowers.com.

ABOUT REAL SIMPLE

REAL SIMPLE makes life easier and more meaningful for today's busy woman, providing inspiring ideas and practical solutions to help her simplify her life. REAL SIMPLE understands the modern woman, creating a positive, supportive community in which women can connect and share their ideas. Through print and digital, REAL SIMPLE reaches an audience of nearly 14 million every month. Follow REAL SIMPLE on Facebook; Twitter; Pinterest; and Instagram.

ABOUT THE CLOROX COMPANY

The Clorox Company is a leading multinational manufacturer and marketer of consumer and professional products with about 9,000 employees worldwide and fiscal year 2021 sales of $7.3 billion. Clorox markets some of the most trusted and recognized consumer brand names, including its namesake bleach and cleaning products; Pine-Sol® cleaners; Liquid-Plumr® clog removers; Poett® home care products; Fresh Step® cat litter; Glad® bags and wraps; Kingsford® grilling products; Hidden Valley® dressings and sauces; Brita® water-filtration products; Burt's Bees® natural personal care products; and RenewLife®, Rainbow Light®, Natural Vitality CALM™, and NeoCell® vitamins, minerals and supplements. The company also markets industry-leading products and technologies for professional customers, including those sold under the CloroxPro™ and Clorox Healthcare® brand names. More than 80% of the company's sales are generated from brands that hold the No. 1 or No. 2 market share positions in their categories.

Clorox is a signatory of the United Nations Global Compact and the Ellen MacArthur Foundation's New Plastics Economy Global Commitment. The company has been broadly recognized for its corporate responsibility efforts, included on the Barron's 2020 100 Most Sustainable Companies list, 2021 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index, the Human Rights Campaign's 2021 Corporate Equality Index and the 2021 Parity.org Best Places for Women to Advance list, among others. In support of its communities, The Clorox Company and its foundations contributed about $20 million in combined cash grants, product donations and cause marketing in fiscal year 2021. For more information, visit TheCloroxCompany.com and follow the company on Twitter at @CloroxCo.

ABOUT THE CONTAINER STORE

The Container Store Group, Inc. is the nation's leading specialty retailer of storage and organization products and solutions, and custom closets – a concept they originated in 1978. Today, with locations nationwide, the retailer offers more than 11,000 products designed to transform lives through the power of organization.

Visit www.containerstore.com for more information about products, store locations services offered and real-life inspiration.

Follow The Container Store on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok, YouTube, Pinterest and LinkedIn.

