Perpetua Resources Announces Full Exercise of Over-Allotment Option

BOISE, Idaho, Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Perpetua Resources Corp. (Nasdaq: PPTA) (TSX: PPTA)("Perpetua Resources" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that, in connection with the Company's previously announced underwritten marketed public offering of common shares (the "Offering"), B. Riley Securities, Inc. and Cantor Fitzgerald Canada Corporation (together, the "Underwriters") have exercised in full the over-allotment option (the "Over-Allotment Option") to purchase an additional 1,428,572 common shares at a price of US$5.25 per common share. The sale of these additional common shares was completed today for aggregate gross proceeds to the Company of approximately US$7.5 million, which brings the aggregate gross proceeds of the Offering to approximately US$57.5 million.

The Company expects to use the net proceeds of the Offering and the exercise of the Over-Allotment Option to continue permitting, early restoration and field operations, engineering and design at the Stibnite Gold Project and for general corporate purposes.

No securities regulatory authority has either approved or disapproved the contents of this press release. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the common shares in any province, state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such province, state or jurisdiction.

About Perpetua Resources and the Stibnite Gold Project

Perpetua Resources Corp., through its wholly owned subsidiaries, is focused on the exploration, site restoration and redevelopment of gold-antimony-silver deposits in the Stibnite-Yellow Pine district of central Idaho that are encompassed by the Stibnite Gold Project. The Project is one of the highest-grade, open pit gold deposits in the United States and is designed to apply a modern, responsible mining approach to restore an abandoned mine site and produce both gold and the only mined source of antimony in the United States. Further advancing Perpetua Resources' ESG and sustainable mining goals, the Project will be powered by the lowest carbon emissions grid in the nation and a portion of the antimony produced from the Project will be supplied to Ambri Inc., a U.S.-based company commercializing a low-cost liquid metal battery essential for the low-carbon energy transition. In addition to the Company's commitments to transparency, accountability, environmental stewardship, safety and community engagement, Perpetua Resources adopted formal ESG commitments which can be found here.

