EatingWell Announces Padma Lakshmi as Guest Editor of Its October 2021 Issue

NEW YORK, Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Meredith Corporation's (NYSE: MDP) EatingWell today revealed the cover of its October 2021 issue, which features Guest Editor Padma Lakshmi on the cover. The issue highlights how diverse cultures influence American cuisine today. It has contributions throughout by the Hulu Taste the Nation executive producer and host, including her favorite food spots in New York City, essential cooking items and tasty, comforting recipes. For more, visit EatingWell.com/Padma now or pick up the October issue of EatingWell, available September 10.

"For as long as I can remember, I've wanted to edit a magazine. Magazines offer us a chance to quickly, pleasurably absorb our culture—to understand what's in the zeitgeist, especially in food. I loved working with the whole EatingWell team. If you're like me and are endlessly curious about American food, you're going to love this issue," says Padma.

Padma joined EatingWell's team of editors and experts to create the October 2021 "American Food Today" issue from start to finish. Padma's involvement was monumental including helping direct the cover shoot, which was photographed in New York City's Chinatown, brainstorming the lineup, sharing suggestions for interviews and features, and reviewing and editing nearly every aspect of the issue.

"With so many cultural influences from around the globe, America is one of the most exciting and delicious places to eat. For this month's 'American Food Today' issue, we teamed up with Padma to explore the rich food cultures of various groups that continue to shape what we are serving up in our homes and restaurants. A big thanks to Padma for bringing so much to this very special issue," says Jessie Price, Editor-in-Chief of EatingWell.

In celebration of this special issue, this is also the first time the brand has gone beyond its food-focused covers to feature a person on its cover. Scan the QR codes throughout the issue to watch the pages come to life via videos and links, including an animated version of the cover created in collaboration with Apple News+, Padma's go-to playlist on Spotify, a Q&A with Padma on what she eats in a day, recipes, and more.

Notable features contributed by Padma include the following:

A Food Lover's Guide to New York City : Padma gives readers the scoop on her favorite food destinations, whether you're after fine French cuisine or a food truck.



: Padma gives readers the scoop on her favorite food destinations, whether you're after fine French cuisine or a food truck. What Padma Eats in a Day: Padma invited EatingWell to her New York City home to follow her daily food routine. For her, the concept of eating well means having balance, eating a lot of colorful foods, vegetables, and fruits, but also eating from different parts of the world and sharing food with those you care about, as well as those you don't know well to learn about each other.



home to follow her daily food routine. For her, the concept of eating well means having balance, eating a lot of colorful foods, vegetables, and fruits, but also eating from different parts of the world and sharing food with those you care about, as well as those you don't know well to learn about each other. Padma's Yogurt Rice Recipe: Savory, cool yogurt rice, or "curd rice," as it's referred to on the Indian subcontinent, is Padma's ultimate comfort food. Made from Indian household staples like yogurt, rice and salt, Padma embellishes her version of this classic recipe with pomegranate seeds, black mustard seeds and fried curry leaves.



Padma's Pomegranate Toast Recipe: For all the flavor of a classic PB&J without the added sugar, just reach for the real deal—fresh fruit. You still get a little natural sweetness and enough juiciness to combat peanut butter's "stick" factor, plus some extra fiber. Padma loves a combo of peanut butter and pomegranate arils (and her Instagram followers went crazy for it too), but you can replicate the formula with whatever nut butter and fruit you love.



Greetings from Little Havana: We see how culture, politics and cuisine have been influenced by waves of immigration from Cuba to Miami in this feature that takes us behind the scenes of an upcoming episode of Taste the Nation.

For more, visit EatingWell.com/Padma now or pick up the October issue of EatingWell, available September 10. You can also tune in to EatingWell's Instagram Live to watch Padma recreate the Tomato Ricotta Tart recipe from the issue on Wednesday, September 8 at 6:30pm ET.

About EatingWell

Launched in 1990, EatingWell is a leading source of delicious, healthy recipes, entertaining ideas and inspiring articles about food origins and science-based nutrition. Its core mission is to give readers a better way to eat deliciously, live healthy and feel great. In 2019, EatingWell was named by the International Association of Culinary Professionals as Publication of the Year. The brand has also won 15 James Beard Foundation awards, with an additional 26 nominations. EatingWell magazine is published 10 times a year by Meredith Corporation with a rate base of nearly 2 million, the largest in the epicurean lifestyle category. The brand is diversified to multiple formats, including a website, social media, content and brand licensing, custom publishing and cookbooks. Additional information is available at www.eatingwell.com.

