IR launches Exclusive Cisco Prime Migration Deal

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Aug 26, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

SYDNEY, Aug. 26, 2021

Key takeaways:

  • Cisco Prime Collaboration Assurance (PCA) will be end-of-sale in October 2021.
  • As part of Cisco SolutionsPlus, IR has an exclusive migration offer from Cisco Prime to IR Collaborate.
  • The offer is available now for a limited time only to Cisco Prime customers.

SYDNEY, Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- IR, the leading global performance management and analytics provider for critical communication and collaboration, IT infrastructure and payments ecosystems, has partnered with Cisco as their Preferred Solution Partner to offer an exclusive migration deal for Cisco Prime customers due to Cisco Prime's imminent end-of-sale.

Logo.jpg

Cisco PCA offered integrated monitoring and diagnostics for Cisco Unified Communications Manager and Cisco TelePresence customers. The solution expedited operator resolution of service quality issues before they affected end users and helped avoid system and service outages for a better end-user experience. Earlier this year, Cisco announced the end-of-sale and end-of-life for PCA with no replacement product on their roadmap.

Cisco and IR are committed to supporting Cisco customers to have a smooth migration from PCA to IR Collaborate and have teamed up to bring this unique offer for Prime customers. This limited-time offer is exclusive to IR Collaborate and is available now.

"We are delighted to be able to support Cisco customers with their migration from Prime to Collaborate through the Cisco SolutionsPlus program," said Kevin Ryder, Chief Product & Marketing Officer for IR. "We are well placed to provide these customers with the intelligent insights they need to ensure their entire Cisco environments are optimized for peak performance."

IR Collaborate supports Cisco Unified Communications and Contact Center solutions and Webex Meetings in one single tool. With end-to-end visibility across networks, devices, platforms and performance monitoring, customers can create a seamless ear-to-ear experience for their users.

About IR
IR is the leading global performance management and analytics provider for critical communication and collaboration, IT infrastructure, and payments ecosystems. More than 1000 organizations in over 60 countries rely on IR solutions to provide business-critical insights. Ensuring continuity-critical systems deliver high availability and performance for millions of their customers across the globe.

favicon.png?sn=CN87451&sd=2021-08-26 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ir-launches-exclusive-cisco-prime-migration-deal-301363529.html

SOURCE IR

