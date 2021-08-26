Wendy's Announces Series of Charitable Commitments

PR Newswire

DUBLIN, Ohio, Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Wendy's Company announced today that it will make charitable donations to a variety of organizations across the globe that align with Wendy's core categories of charitable support: foster care adoption, hunger and food integrity, youth and families, and vibrant communities. These commitments are a continuation of Wendy's Community Giving Program that started in 2020.

"Wendy's believes in doing the right thing in the communities where we live and work, so we're proud to not only continue our giving program in 2021 but also increase our charitable contributions," said Liliana Esposito, Wendy's Chief Corporate Affairs & Sustainability Officer. "It's also very fulfilling to know that we're contributing direct support to organizations and causes that are important to our employees."

New charitable contributions include:

