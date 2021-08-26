Logo
Seth Klarman: Don't Forget About Risk in a Bull Market

Overvalued stocks could present significant risks

Author's Avatar
Robert Stephens, CFA
Aug 26, 2021

Summary

  • It may be difficult to consider risks, rather than returns, during a bull market.
  • However, overvalued stocks can fall heavily in a market downturn. This may cause fear and irrational behavior among investors.
  • Following Seth Klarman’s advice to sell richly valued shares could be a prudent strategy.
Article's Main Image

Seth Klarman (Trades, Portfolio)’s advice to consider risk as well as returns in a bull market could be extremely useful at the present time. The stock market has surged 95% since reaching a nadir in March 2020. Although this is less than the average 110% gain in previous bull markets, an increasing number of stocks appear to be trading at prices that suggest they lack a margin of safety.

Investors who hold such stocks may naturally find it difficult to consider the risk of permanent loss of capital. They have experienced strong gains that could make them believe that recent upward trends will continue forever. However, the past performance of the stock market shows that it is a cyclical entity which has never previously moved either upwards or downwards in perpetuity.

Indeed, the most dangerous time to buy or hold a stock could be in the midst of a bull market. This has previously been noted by Klarman. As the Baupost Co-Founder once said: “When all feels calm and prices surge, the markets may feel safe; but, in fact, they are dangerous because few investors are focusing on risk.”

Risks matter

Of course, some investors may highlight the easy monetary policy being maintained by the Federal Reserve and the 6.4% forecast growth rate for the U.S. economy in 2021 as reasons to justify some of today’s richly valued stocks.

Furthermore, the same investors may deduce that any decline in the stock market’s price level will be swiftly countered by further quantitative easing and more fiscal stimulus. As such, they may determine that focusing on return opportunities is a more efficient use of their time than contemplating potential risks in the present environment.

However, in my view, it is imperative to always consider the risks of an investment and to obtain a margin of safety. Indeed, today’s overvalued shares may be hit hardest in the next stock market crash. Their declines may cause shareholders to experience significant fear that leads to irrational behavior, stress and worry. As Klarman once noted: “Ultimately, nothing should be more important to investors than the ability to sleep soundly at night.”

A value investing approach

Selling overvalued stocks during today’s bull market may be a hugely difficult task for any investor. There is naturally a fear of missing out on future gains should the recent upward stock market trend continue in the short run.

However, not all stocks are necessarily overvalued during a bull market. Some industries that have experienced challenging operating conditions, such as the banking and energy sectors, may offer margins of safety and relatively attractive risk/reward opportunities. Buying them instead of richly valued stocks could be a means of not only reducing risks, but accessing greater opportunities for long-term capital growth as a result of their relatively low valuations.

Furthermore, holding cash may be a prudent strategy in the short run if there is a lack of attractively priced stocks. Undoubtedly, cash returns are extremely low because of the Federal Reserve’s current monetary policy. However, holding cash can be a useful stopgap while investors wait for more appealing buying opportunities to emerge as the stock market’s cycle plays out.

As Klarman once said: “Value investors should completely exit a security by the time it reaches full value; owning overvalued securities is the realm of speculators.”

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.
