Faurecia Showcases Sustainable Mobility Solutions For Passenger And Commercial Vehicles At 2021 ACT Expo

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Aug 26, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich., Aug. 26, 2021

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich., Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Faurecia announces its participation at the Advanced Clean Transportation (ACT) Expo, the industry's largest advanced transportation technology and clean fleet event, August 30September 2, 2021, in Long Beach, CA, at the Long Beach Convention Center. Located at booth #435, Faurecia and Symbio, a Faurecia joint venture with Michelin, will showcase zero emissions and ultra-low emissions solutions for passenger and commercial vehicles, including hydrogen fuel cell technology.

Faurecia_ACT_Expo.jpg

To present the latest innovations in hydrogen storage system solutions and in the sector of commercial vehicle exhaust aftertreatment, the Faurecia-Symbio booth will cover five Faurecia show products and one Symbio product:

  • Hydrogen Storage System for Light Commercial Vehicles – optimized system architecture and integration
  • Hydrogen Storage Tank IV Tank – Best-in-class weight ratio for commercia vehicle applications
  • H2Motive StackPack 150 – Compact fuel cell solution designed for performance, high efficiency, and low heat rejection
  • Inline System connected to pre SCR & Heated Doser – On & Off highway underfloor aftertreatment integrated with close coupled LOSCR and heated doser for ultra-low emissions.
  • Electrical Heated Catalyst – Reduces emissions in cold start situations and ensures ultra-low emissions in all driving conditions
  • Compact Mixer- Gen 3 – On & Off highway low backpressure Urea mixer

As a global leader in the light vehicle segment for sustainable mobility, Faurecia is excited to participate for the first time at the ACT Expo showcase to share its innovative solutions for ultra-low and zero emissions for the on-highway, light duty, and commercial vehicle market, specifically its advancements in hydrogen fuel cell technology for light and commercial vehicles.

If you are interested in meeting with a Faurecia representative while at ACT Expo, please contact [email protected].

Press contact

Analysts/Investors contact

Eric Fohlen-Weill

Director of Corporate Communication

Tel.: +33 (0)1 72 36 72 58

[email protected]

Marc Maillet

Director of Investor Relations

Tel.: +33 (0)1 72 36 75 70

[email protected]

About Faurecia
Founded in 1997, Faurecia has grown to become a major player in the global automotive industry. With 266 industrial sites, 39 R&D centres and 114,000 employees in 35 countries, Faurecia is a global leader in its four areas of business: seating, interiors, Clarion Electronics and clean mobility. The Group's strong technological offering provides carmakers with solutions for the cockpit of the future and sustainable mobility. In 2020, the Group reported total turnover of €14.7 billion. Faurecia is listed on the Euronext Paris market and is a component of the CAC Next 20 index. Find out more at: www.faurecia.com

favicon.png?sn=DE87751&sd=2021-08-26 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/faurecia-showcases-sustainable-mobility-solutions-for-passenger-and-commercial-vehicles-at-2021-act-expo-301363717.html

SOURCE Faurecia

rt.gif?NewsItemId=DE87751&Transmission_Id=202108261039PR_NEWS_USPR_____DE87751&DateId=20210826
