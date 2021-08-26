Deca Dental Group Announces Strategic Investment From Blackstone Tactical Opportunities

DECA Dental Group (“DECA” or the “Company”), a leading dental services organization, today announced a strategic investment from funds managed by Blackstone Tactical Opportunities (NYSE: BX; “Blackstone”).

This partnership will help fuel DECA’s continued expansion, giving more dentists a platform to provide high quality, patient-centric, and convenient care to communities across the country. Founded in Dallas in 2008, DECA has nearly 100 affiliated dental practices with a network of offices in Texas, Florida and Washington.

Dr. Sulman Ahmed, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of DECA Dental Group, will continue to run the company and chair the Board of Directors. Dr. Ahmed said: “We are thrilled to partner with Blackstone for DECA’s next phase of growth. We founded the company to transform dentistry, offering clinicians the systems and support they need to focus on what really matters: providing quality patient care. Blackstone’s capital and resources will allow us to further expand this proven model nationwide.”

Todd Hirsch, a Senior Managing Director at Blackstone, said: “Dr. Ahmed and his team have created a first-rate experience for both clinicians and patients. We believe DECA has a differentiated platform because the Company was founded and is led by outstanding dentists. Their success expanding into new markets organically, through de novo offices, and through affiliations is a testament to the power of their patient-first model. We are excited to support DECA’s expansion across the U.S.”

Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. Houlihan Lokey acted as the Company’s financial advisor. Weil, Gotshal & Manges LLP acted as Blackstone’s legal advisor.

About DECA Dental Group

Founded in Dallas, DECA Dental Group has been delivering high quality, affordable dental care to patients since 2008. DECA has nearly 100 affiliated dental practices with a network of offices in Texas, Florida and Washington. DECA’s culture is founded on a patient-centric model. The company is guided by its vision to be the premier provider of dental services under one roof while being the first choice for dentists and staff seeking a partner for growth, innovation and learning. To learn more, please visit https%3A%2F%2Fdecadental.com.

About Blackstone

Blackstone is the world’s largest alternative asset manager. We seek to create positive economic impact and long-term value for our investors, the companies we invest in, and the communities in which we work. We do this by using extraordinary people and flexible capital to help companies solve problems. Our $684 billion in assets under management include investment vehicles focused on private equity, real estate, public debt and equity, life sciences, growth equity, opportunistic, non-investment grade credit, real assets and secondary funds, all on a global basis. Further information is available at www.blackstone.com. Follow Blackstone on Twitter @Blackstone.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210826005538/en/