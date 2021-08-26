Logo
Yuka Group Inc. Expands Its Televised Footprint with International Shopping Network Channel: TJC

Author's Avatar
ACCESSWIRE
Aug 26, 2021
Article's Main Image

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / August 26, 2021/ Yuka E-Commerce ("YUKA") is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Yuka Group, Inc. ("the Company") which is entering Q4 of 2021 with some exciting new growth initiatives.

TJC is a British home shopping channel and online retailer specializing in jewelry, home, beauty, fashion, gemstones and other lifestyle accessories. It is one of the main TV shopping channels in the UK. The channel launched on the 4th April 2006, and currently broadcasts 24 hours a day reaching over 25 million UK households.

"Our ability to provide cutting-edge technology products and high-end brands keeps us at the forefront of our Buyer's demands to supply them with goods." said Meir Avitan, President of Yuka Group Inc. "In Q1 alone the network surpassed over £280,000 GBP in sales from goods supplied by us, and we anticipate to double this number before the end of the year," He added.

As of March 30, 2021, TJC has announced their launch of a new exclusive beauty channel, with the simple philosophy - beauty is for everyone! With this new launch comes unprecedented expansion of sourcing in demand beauty and health products. Yuka holds an impressive portfolio of over 150+ world-renowned brands that fall directly under this category including skincare, makeup, haircare, hair tools, and cosmetic devices/tools.

About Yuka E-Commerce
Yuka is an e-commerce company dedicated to providing strategic sales channels for brands looking to enter or expand in the global e-commerce market. YUKA provides a full spectrum of brand building and sales-and-marketing services to expand a client's brand reach. Services offered include not only comprehensive sales and marketing services, but also operational sales and fulfillment logistics, and product and brand photography.

For the 2020 fiscal year we generated $8,556,305.36 in sales for all categories. For the first semester of 2021 we have generated $4,115,9213.06 in sales and we project to exceed our goal of $9 million in sales by the end of this year. The increase in sales stems from newly acquired clients on boarded in for 2021.

For more information, visit our website at www.yukaecom.com

About Yuka Group, Inc.
Yuka is a company with a notable focus on nurturing companies that demonstrate a positive upside while striving to bring new technologies and unique products to their respective markets.

For more information, visit our website at www.Yukaecom.com

Safe Harbor Statement:

This release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Certain statements set forth in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements." Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, any statement that may predict, forecast, indicate, or imply future results, performance or achievements, and may contain the words "estimate," "project," "intend," "forecast," "anticipate," "plan," "planning," "expect," "believe," "will likely," "should," "could," "would," "may," or words or expressions of similar meaning. Such statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause the company's actual results and financial position to differ materially from those included within the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including those relating to the Company's ability to grow its business. Actual results may differ materially from the results predicted and reported results should not be considered as an indication of future performance. The potential risks and uncertainties include, among others, the Company's limited operating history, the limited financial resources, domestic or global economic conditions -- activities of competitors and the presence of new or additional competition and conditions of equity markets.

Find out more about the company here: https://youtu.be/Ciy0_sGrfAc

Watch the full presentation from the conference here: https://youtu.be/S4tspChUvoE

CONTACT:

Yuka Group, Inc.
1815 NE 144th St.
North Miami, FL 33181
Office: 786-657-2446 | [email protected]

SOURCE: Yuka Group, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/661432/Yuka-Group-Inc-Expands-Its-Televised-Footprint-with-International-Shopping-Network-Channel-TJC

img.ashx?id=661432

