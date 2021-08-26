NACD Selects IDEX Non-Executive Chairman William M. Cook as "Public Company Director of the Year"

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

NACD Selects IDEX Non-Executive Chairman William M. Cook as "Public Company Director of the Year"

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Aug 26, 2021
Article's Main Image

The+National+Association+of+Corporate+Directors (NACD) this week named IDEX Corporation (NYSE: IEX) Non-Executive Chairman William+M.+Cook as its “Public Company Director of the Year.”

NACD announced the award along with its 2021 Directorship 100 honorees, an annual recognition of the leading corporate directors, corporate governance experts, policymakers, and influencers who have made a significant impact on boardroom practices and performance.

“Genuinely humble and team-oriented, Bill naturally pulls important viewpoints from other board members, helping shape the necessary space for contemplation,” said Eric D. Ashleman, CEO and President of IDEX Corporation. “One of his greatest skills is how he forces us to do the work of validation in decision-making, helping us think critically about the alternatives presented.

“Never rattled, his sound judgement and critical thinking have been invaluable as we continue to develop and deploy trusted solutions that solve some of the world’s biggest challenges,” Ashleman said.

According to the NACD, the award recognizes those who represent the association’s principles of director professionalism: integrity, mature confidence, informed judgment, and high performance.

"The past year has demanded innovation and rapidly evolving solutions from board leaders across the country," said Peter+R.+Gleason, president and CEO of NACD. "This year's honorees—each of whom have been nominated by a peer—have demonstrated their individual excellence in governance, by serving their organizations and communities during the most challenging of times. They exemplify accomplishment and integrity and inspire others with their dedication to enhancing board leadership."

Mr. Cook is also Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of Neenah%2C+Inc. and is a Director of Axalta+Coating+Systems+Ltd.

Honorees will be recognized during the 2021 NACD Directorship Awards Virtual Gala on November 9, 2021 and highlighted in NACD Directorship magazine's Annual List of the Most Influential People in Boardrooms and Corporate Governance, appearing in the magazine's November/December 2021 issue.

About IDEX

IDEX (NYSE: IEX) is a company that has undoubtedly touched your life in some way. In fact, IDEX businesses make thousands of products that are mission-critical components in everyday activities. Chances are the car you’re driving has a BAND-IT® clamp holding your side airbag safely in place. If you were ever in a car accident, a Hurst Jaws of Life® rescue tool may have saved your life. If you or a family member is battling cancer, your doctor may have tested your DNA in a quest to find the best targeted medicine for you. It’s likely your DNA test was run on equipment that contains components made by our growing IDEX Health & Science team. Founded in 1988 with three small, entrepreneurial manufacturing companies, we’re proud to say that we now call over 40 diverse businesses around the world part of the IDEX family. With more than 7,000 employees and manufacturing operations in more than 20 countries, IDEX is a high-performing, global nearly $2.5 billion company committed to making trusted solutions that improve lives. IDEX shares are traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “IEX”.

For further information on IDEX Corporation and its business units, visit the company’s website at www.idexcorp.com.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210826005611r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210826005611/en/

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment