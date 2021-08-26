NACD Selects IDEX Non-Executive Chairman William M. Cook as "Public Company Director of the Year"

The+National+Association+of+Corporate+Directors (NACD) this week named IDEX Corporation (NYSE: IEX) Non-Executive Chairman William+M.+Cook as its “Public Company Director of the Year.”

NACD announced the award along with its 2021 Directorship 100 honorees, an annual recognition of the leading corporate directors, corporate governance experts, policymakers, and influencers who have made a significant impact on boardroom practices and performance.

“Genuinely humble and team-oriented, Bill naturally pulls important viewpoints from other board members, helping shape the necessary space for contemplation,” said Eric D. Ashleman, CEO and President of IDEX Corporation. “One of his greatest skills is how he forces us to do the work of validation in decision-making, helping us think critically about the alternatives presented.

“Never rattled, his sound judgement and critical thinking have been invaluable as we continue to develop and deploy trusted solutions that solve some of the world’s biggest challenges,” Ashleman said.

According to the NACD, the award recognizes those who represent the association’s principles of director professionalism: integrity, mature confidence, informed judgment, and high performance.

"The past year has demanded innovation and rapidly evolving solutions from board leaders across the country," said Peter+R.+Gleason, president and CEO of NACD. "This year's honorees—each of whom have been nominated by a peer—have demonstrated their individual excellence in governance, by serving their organizations and communities during the most challenging of times. They exemplify accomplishment and integrity and inspire others with their dedication to enhancing board leadership."

Mr. Cook is also Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of Neenah%2C+Inc. and is a Director of Axalta+Coating+Systems+Ltd.

Honorees will be recognized during the 2021 NACD Directorship Awards Virtual Gala on November 9, 2021 and highlighted in NACD Directorship magazine's Annual List of the Most Influential People in Boardrooms and Corporate Governance, appearing in the magazine's November/December 2021 issue.

About IDEX

IDEX (NYSE: IEX) is a company that has undoubtedly touched your life in some way. In fact, IDEX businesses make thousands of products that are mission-critical components in everyday activities. Chances are the car you’re driving has a BAND-IT® clamp holding your side airbag safely in place. If you were ever in a car accident, a Hurst Jaws of Life® rescue tool may have saved your life. If you or a family member is battling cancer, your doctor may have tested your DNA in a quest to find the best targeted medicine for you. It’s likely your DNA test was run on equipment that contains components made by our growing IDEX Health & Science team. Founded in 1988 with three small, entrepreneurial manufacturing companies, we’re proud to say that we now call over 40 diverse businesses around the world part of the IDEX family. With more than 7,000 employees and manufacturing operations in more than 20 countries, IDEX is a high-performing, global nearly $2.5 billion company committed to making trusted solutions that improve lives. IDEX shares are traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “IEX”.

For further information on IDEX Corporation and its business units, visit the company’s website at www.idexcorp.com.

