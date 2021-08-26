Logo
American Leisure Holdings Inc Submits Attorney Letter to OTC Markets

Author's Avatar
ACCESSWIRE
Aug 26, 2021
Article's Main Image

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / August 26, 2021 / American Leisure Holdings Inc. (OTC:AMLH), is pleased to announce that earlier today August 26th, the company submitted all the required and necessary documentations to OTC Markets to become 'OTC Current' in its reporting requirements . Over the course of the last month the company has taken several actions to bring the company into good standing.

On August 2nd the company was reinstated in the state of Nevada and with plans to be OTC Current well before the Sept 28th SEC imposed deadline.

Immediately thereafter, the company paid OTC markets to gain access to the otciq service(the back end of otcmarkets).

In a recent interview, CEO Adrian Patasar discussed the strategic road map of American Leisure Holdings. He emphasised on several upcoming reporting timelines and discussed potential mergers or joint ventures which the company has identified.

CEO Adrian Patasar, said the following. ' Over the course of the last month I have worked very aggressively to position the company to be in good standings with all parties that oversee otc companies. We have also recently established a solid relationship with a very talented, young, smart and successful group, (who will be in our upcoming 2021 Q3 Filing). More importantly, any financing provided, will be at fixed prices, avoiding the traditional toxic financing means of yesteryear. Aside from some back pay to the CEO, (which can always be settled out for equity), the company will be virtually debt free and ready to grow and build value for shareholders'

Below is the list of items the company uploaded to get apply to get 'OTC Current'

Annual Report 2019
Annual Report 2020
Q1 &Q2 2021 Filings.
Attorneys Letter in regards to Two past Fiscal Years

Obviously, OTC Markets may have their comments or questions and the company will stand by, ready to answer any queries.

About American Leisure Holding Inc.

American Leisure Holdings Inc. ($AMLH) is a holding company that is in the process of getting current with the SEC and OTC Markets. The company plans to bring accretive shareholder value and grow by participating in cash flowing, revenue generating projects and acquiring cutting edge technologies.

Contact:

Adrian M. Patasar
American Leisure Holding Inc.
561-654-5722
[email protected]
($AMLH)

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this presentation are forward-looking statements. These statements relate to analyses and other information, which are based on forecasts of future results and estimates of amounts not yet determinable. These statements also relate to our future prospects, developments, and business strategies. These forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of terms and phrases such as 'anticipate,' 'believe,' 'could,' 'estimate,' 'expect,' 'intend,' 'may,' 'plan,' 'predict,' 'project,' 'target,' 'will' and similar terms and phrases, including references to assumptions. However, these words are not the exclusive means of identifying such statements. Although we believe that our plans, intentions, and expectations reflected in or suggested by such forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot assure you that we will achieve those plans, intentions, or expectations. All forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those that we expected or may prove unachievable.

The Company's business and prospects must be considered in light of the risks, expenses, and difficulties frequently encountered by companies working with new and rapidly evolving technologies such as blockchain. These risks include, but are not limited to, an inability to create a viable product and risks related to the issuance of tokens. Furthermore, the Company's business contemplates participation in a highly regulated space of consumer finance and associated customer data and therefore may face regulatory and execution challenges, particularly in light of the novelty of the concept. The Company cannot assure you that it will succeed in addressing these risks, and our failure to do so could have a material adverse effect on our business, financial condition, results of operations, and prospects. There can be no assurance as to whether or when (if ever) the Company will achieve profitability or liquidity. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date hereof. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as otherwise.

SOURCE: American Leisure Holdings, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/661475/American-Leisure-Holdings-Inc-Submits-Attorney-Letter-to-OTC-Markets

img.ashx?id=661475

