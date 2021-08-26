Jeep® Brand Debuts Tuscadero Exterior Paint Color to Showcase a Passionate Side to Any Wrangler

PR Newswire

Tuscadero joins the Jeep® Wrangler exterior color palette for the first time

Now open for orders, the newest color straight from the factory is available for a limited time on Wrangler Sport, Sahara, Rubicon, 4xe and 392 models

With a nod to nostalgia and to honor those with a passionate spirit, the Jeep® brand is adding the bold, head-turning Tuscadero exterior paint color to 2021 Jeep Wrangler models.

The boisterous new Tuscadero, a deep and intense chromatic magenta, joins a lengthy lineup of vivid, special-run colors that add customization and appeal to the Jeep Wrangler with a special color palette straight from the factory. This is the first time Tuscadero is available on the Jeep Wrangler. Available on all Wrangler models, including Sport, Sahara, Rubicon, 4xe and 392, Tuscadero can be ordered now through November 2021.

"With the Jeep brand celebrating its 80th anniversary, it's the perfect time to launch a confident and custom color on the most iconic Jeep vehicle – both of which are designed to break the mold and stand out on the road and trails," said Jim Morrison, Vice President, Jeep Brand North America. "What's unique about colors like Tuscadero is that they draw a huge enthusiast following because they're exciting, authentic and stand out, much like the Jeep community."

The Tuscadero exterior paint option is available for a limited time and is priced at a U.S. manufacturer's suggested retail price (MSRP) of $395.

Jeep Brand

Built on 80 years of legendary heritage, Jeep is the authentic SUV with capability, craftsmanship and versatility for people who seek extraordinary journeys. The Jeep brand delivers an open invitation to live life to the fullest by offering a full line of vehicles that continue to provide owners with a sense of security to handle any journey with confidence. Jeep Wave, a premium owner loyalty and customer care program that is available to the entire Jeep lineup, is filled with benefits and exclusive perks to deliver Jeep owners the utmost care and dedicated 24/7 support.

The Jeep vehicle lineup consists of the Cherokee, Compass, Gladiator, Grand Cherokee, Renegade and Wrangler. To meet consumer demand around the world, all Jeep models sold outside North America are available in both left- and right-hand drive configurations and with gasoline and diesel powertrain options. Jeep is part of the portfolio of brands offered by leading global automaker and mobility provider Stellantis. For more information regarding Stellantis (NYSE: STLA), please visit www.stellantis.com.

