Sanara MedTech to Present at the Virtual MicroCap Leadership Summit

Author's Avatar
ACCESSWIRE
Aug 26, 2021
Article's Main Image

FORT WORTH, TX / ACCESSWIRE / August 26, 2021 / Sanara MedTech Inc.

Based in Fort Worth, Texas, Sanara MedTech Inc. ("Sanara," the "Company," "we," "our" or "us") (NASDAQ:SMTI), a provider of surgical and chronic wound care products dedicated to improving patient outcomes, announced today it has been selected to present at the 6th annual MicroCap Leadership Summit on Friday, September 24, 2021. The MicroCap Leadership Summit is a two-day virtual event hosted by MicroCapClub.

The Sanara MedTech presentation will be made by Executive Chairman Ron Nixon. The MicroCap Leadership Summit is attended by 100+ retail and institutional investors from around the world. Sanara MedTech was one of ten companies selected to present at this year's event. For more information about the MicroCap Leadership Summit, please visit: http://microcapclub.com/summit/.

The presentation materials for the conference will posted to the Investor Relation's section of the Company's website, www.SanaraMedTech.com, prior to the conference.

About Sanara MedTech Inc.

With a focus on improving patient outcomes through evidence-based healing solutions, Sanara MedTech Inc. markets, distributes, and develops wound and skincare products for use by physicians and clinicians in hospitals, clinics, and all post-acute care settings and is seeking to offer wound care and dermatology virtual consultation services via telemedicine. Sanara's products are primarily sold in the North American advanced wound care and surgical tissue repair markets. Sanara MedTech markets and distributes CellerateRX® Surgical Activated Collagen® to the surgical markets as well as the following products to the wound care market: BIAKŌS™ Antimicrobial Skin and Wound Cleanser, BIAKŌS™ Antimicrobial Wound Gel, BIAKŌS™ Antimicrobial Skin and Wound Irrigation Solution and HYCOL™ Hydrolyzed Collagen. Sanara's pipeline contains potentially transformative product candidates for mitigation of opportunistic pathogens and biofilm, wound re-epithelialization and closure, necrotic tissue debridement, and cell compatible substrates. Sanara is constantly seeking long-term strategic partnerships with a focus on products that improve outcomes at a lower overall cost. In addition, Sanara is actively seeking to expand within its six focus areas of wound and skincare for the acute, post-acute, and surgical markets. The focus areas are debridement, biofilm removal, hydrolyzed collagen, advanced biologics, negative pressure wound therapy adjunct products, and the oxygen delivery system segment of the healthcare industry. For more information, visit www.SanaraMedTech.com.

About MicroCapClub

MicroCapClub is an exclusive forum for experienced microcap investors focused on microcap companies (sub $300m market cap) trading on United States, Canadian, European, and Australian equity marketplaces. MicroCapClub was created to be a platform for experienced microcap investors to share and discuss stock ideas. Investors can join our community by applying to become a member or subscribing to gain instant view only access. MicroCapClub's mission is to foster the highest quality microcap investor Community, produce Educational content for investors, and promote better Leadership in the microcap arena. For more information, visit http://microcapclub.com

Information about Forward-Looking Statements

The statements in this press release that do not constitute historical facts are "forward-looking statements," within the meaning of and subject to the safe harbor created by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements may be identified by terms such as "anticipate," "believes," "contemplates," "continue" "could," "estimates," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential" "predicts," "preliminary," "project," "seek," "should," "target," "will," or "would," or the negatives of these terms, variations of these terms or other similar expressions. These forward-looking statements include statements regarding the development of new products and expansion of the Company's business in telehealth and wound care. These items involve risks, contingencies and uncertainties such as uncertainties associated with the development and process for obtaining regulatory approval for new products, the extent of product demand, market and customer acceptance, the effect of economic conditions, competition, pricing, the ability to consummate and integrate acquisitions, and other risks, contingencies and uncertainties detailed in the Company's SEC filings, which could cause the Company's actual operating results, performance or business plans or prospects to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by these statements.

All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to revise any of these statements to reflect the future circumstances or the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by applicable securities laws.

Investor Contact:

Callon Nichols, Director of Investor Relations
713-826-0524
[email protected]

SOURCE: Sanara MedTech Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/661425/Sanara-MedTech-to-Present-at-the-Virtual-MicroCap-Leadership-Summit

img.ashx?id=661425

