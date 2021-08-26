Logo
Doximity Announces 2021-2022 Residency Navigator

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Aug 26, 2021
Article's Main Image

New Features Support Medical Students Applying for Couples Match in Residency Programs

PR Newswire

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 26, 2021

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Doximity, Inc. (NYSE: DOCS), the leading digital platform for medical professionals, today announced the release of its 2021-2022 Residency Navigator tool. Over 90% of graduating U.S. medical students join Doximity to use tools including Residency Navigator before earning their medical degree. Residency Navigator Is the most comprehensive online directory of American residency programs, and includes nominations, ratings, and individual reviews from over 100,000 Doximity physician members.

This year's Residency Navigator, which includes insights on over 4,900 residency programs across 28 different specialties, goes a step further in helping medical students stay connected to their significant others with the launch of the Couples Match Tool. It's not uncommon for people to meet their life partners in medical school and this new feature enables couples to find residency programs that are geographically close together, more quickly and easily.

"According to the National Resident Matching Program (NRMP), the number of medical students annually applying for the 'Couples Match' has risen 55% since 2009. Matching into residency is a daunting time for most medical students. Adding the complexity of incorporating a partner into the process can feel overwhelming," said Peter Alperin, MD, Vice President of Product at Doximity. "Doximity's Couples Match Tool helps simplify this process, automatically generating all possible combinations of programs from different specialties within a given range of distance."

Residency Navigator makes it easy for medical students to access the information necessary to select the right program for their training needs. Additional features include:

  • Neighborhood Insights: Find the perfect fit by comparing unique stats on each program's community, including overall livability, quality of local schools, housing prices, cost of living, and more.
  • Personalized search: Discover programs tailored to individual career goals with a powerful search engine that filters programs by specialty, geography, hospital type, intended fellowship, urban vs. rural environments, and more.
  • Real reviews: Read satisfaction reviews from verified current residents and recent alumni who have shared anonymized ratings and hand-written reviews on their experience, sharing important aspects like career guidance, program culture, and clinical diversity.
  • Detailed program statistics: Learn more about a program's sub-specialization rates, gender balance, top feeder medical schools, and alumni destinations.
  • My Rank List: Shortlist favorite programs and add personal notes from virtual visits, interviews, and conversations with residents and alumni.

For more information about Doximity's 2021-2022 Residency Navigator, please visit doximity.com/residency

About Doximity

Founded in 2010, Doximity is the leading digital platform for medical professionals. The company's network members include over 80% of U.S. physicians across all specialties and practice areas. Doximity provides its verified clinical membership with digital tools built for medicine, enabling them to collaborate with colleagues, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, manage their careers and conduct virtual patient visits. Doximity's mission is to help doctors be more productive so they can provide better healthcare for their patients. For more information, please visit www.doximity.com.

Doximity Investor Relations
Perry Gold
[email protected]

Doximity Media Relations
Jim Rivas
[email protected]

favicon.png?sn=LA87208&sd=2021-08-26 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/doximity-announces-2021-2022-residency-navigator-301363728.html

SOURCE Doximity

