Gerd Pieper Resigns from the Supervisory Board

DORTMUND, GERMANY / ACCESSWIRE / August 26, 2021 / Mr. Gerd Pieper informed our company today that he is resigning from his mandate as chairman and member of the supervisory board of Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien for an important reason, namely with regard to his personal health situation, with effect from the end of September 24th, 2021.
Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA
Borussia Dortmund Geschäftsführungs-GmbH
Contact:
Dr. Robin Steden
Inhouse Counsel / Investor Relations
SOURCE: Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA
