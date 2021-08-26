Georgia Power drives state forward with sustainable, electrified transportation network

PR Newswire

ATLANTA, Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With an increase of clean-driving electric vehicles (EVs) on Georgia roads every day and the expanding development and production of EVs, batteries and other infrastructure in the state, Georgia Power is committed to drive Georgia forward in supporting the state's growing electric mobility ecosystem. At the customer level, the company works daily to assist current and future EV drivers with information on electric transportation options and access to efficient and reliable charging options from one end of the state to the other.

The electrification of transportation spans all types of technologies, from consumer cars and trucks to buses and entire fleets, as well as non-road applications from warehouse fork-lifts to giant port cranes. Concerning automobiles, an expansion of this size, speed and scope is expected to lead to more change and innovation in the next two decades than the auto industry has experienced in the previous century, and Georgia is playing a key role in the industry's growth.

"At Georgia Power, we know that the 'future is electric' in our state and that future is now. We are committed to working with state officials to support the growth of the local EV industry for consumers and manufacturers alike. The state is currently home to 30,000 EVs and 930 public charging stations," said Nicole Faulk, senior vice president of Customer Strategy & Solutions. "With more than 116 million EVs on the road expected by 2030, nearly 60% of all passenger vehicle miles around the world will be in an electric vehicle and we are dedicated to partnering with customers, businesses and government entities across the state to ensure they have the latest in charging capabilities and infrastructure."

Charging – Faster and Easier Than Ever Across Georgia and Beyond

Currently, the sixth-largest market in the U.S. for EV fast charging, Georgia Power is committed to expanding its EV infrastructure to keep up with demand. Recent fast charger additions in rural parts of Georgia make it easier than ever to travel across the largest state east of the Mississippi River and beyond in zero-emission electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles.

Recently, Southern Company – Georgia Power's parent – joined other utilities across the nation in the "Electric Highway Coalition" to increase charging options along major highway routes from Texas to Washington, D.C.

Working with the Georgia Public Service Commission, the company has also installed 51 Direct Current (DC) fast chargers in locations statewide and will invest nearly $6 million in funding by 2022 in fast charging infrastructure across Georgia. This installation represents the newest technology in EV fast chargers, offering charging speeds up to 125kW – adding 100 miles in 12 minutes – dual dispensers and power sharing capabilities to maximize the number of ports that can be deployed and still receive an optimal charge.

Georgia Power will also be electrifying portions of its own vehicle fleet as part of Southern Company's goal to convert 50 percent of specified segments within its system fleet vehicles to EVs by 2030.

Building the EV Ecosystem

Long celebrated as a business-friendly state with a competitive cost of doing business, reliable and affordable energy supplies and lower-than-average cost of living, Georgia has the location, workforce, and infrastructure to support the booming EV industry. Located in the epicenter of the Southeast's rapid population growth, Georgia has the eighth highest population in the country and is the fifth fastest growing.

Georgia Power has been instrumental in the State's proactive work laying the EV ecosystem foundation that has already attracted multibillion-dollar companies involved in the production, recycling, and development of EV batteries in the auto manufacturing industry. To date, Georgia is home to more than 200 automotive-related facilities and contributes more than $3 billion annually to the state's economy. In 2021, Georgia boasted 977,000 production, maintenance and material-moving workers to support these operations and facilities.

Original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in Georgia and throughout the Southeast region are already shifting their product lines to keep up with the increasing production of electric vehicles. Georgia Power, in partnership with the State of Georgia, currently supports the EV needs of several OEMs including Mercedes-Benz, BMW, Kia and Volkswagen.

Additionally, several EV industry leaders have already made the move to locate or expand to Georgia in recent years including battery producer SK Innovation, charging station leader Heliox, and all-electric bus manufacturer Blue Bird to meet the growing ecosystem needs for residential and business customers across the country.

