Goldentree Asset Management Lp Buys Valaris, Frontier Communications Parent Inc, Noble Corp, Sells California Resources Corp, Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc, Denbury Inc

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Goldentree Asset Management Lp Buys Valaris, Frontier Communications Parent Inc, Noble Corp, Sells California Resources Corp, Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc, Denbury Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 26, 2021
Article's Main Image
New York, NY, based Investment company Goldentree Asset Management Lp (Current Portfolio) buys Valaris, Frontier Communications Parent Inc, Noble Corp, Builders FirstSource Inc, Foot Locker Inc, sells California Resources Corp, Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc, Denbury Inc, Vistra Corp, Radian Group Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Goldentree Asset Management Lp. As of 2021Q2, Goldentree Asset Management Lp owns 40 stocks with a total value of $2.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of GOLDENTREE ASSET MANAGEMENT LP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/goldentree+asset+management+lp/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of GOLDENTREE ASSET MANAGEMENT LP
  1. California Resources Corp (CRC) - 13,825,162 shares, 18.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 29.37%
  2. Bausch Health Companies Inc (BHC) - 8,166,761 shares, 10.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.91%
  3. Valaris Ltd (VAL) - 7,245,499 shares, 9.31% of the total portfolio. New Position
  4. Frontier Communications Parent Inc (FYBR) - 5,665,025 shares, 6.66% of the total portfolio. New Position
  5. Thryv Holdings Inc (THRY) - 3,457,124 shares, 5.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 22.71%
New Purchase: Valaris Ltd (VAL)

Goldentree Asset Management Lp initiated holding in Valaris Ltd. The purchase prices were between $20.66 and $29.33, with an estimated average price of $25.03. The stock is now traded at around $27.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.31%. The holding were 7,245,499 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Frontier Communications Parent Inc (FYBR)

Goldentree Asset Management Lp initiated holding in Frontier Communications Parent Inc. The purchase prices were between $0 and $26.5, with an estimated average price of $24.54. The stock is now traded at around $29.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.66%. The holding were 5,665,025 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Noble Corp (NE)

Goldentree Asset Management Lp initiated holding in Noble Corp. The purchase prices were between $23.84 and $25.25, with an estimated average price of $24.7. The stock is now traded at around $23.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.75%. The holding were 3,408,022 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Builders FirstSource Inc (BLDR)

Goldentree Asset Management Lp initiated holding in Builders FirstSource Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.93 and $52.36, with an estimated average price of $46.36. The stock is now traded at around $51.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.27%. The holding were 1,198,497 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Foot Locker Inc (FL)

Goldentree Asset Management Lp initiated holding in Foot Locker Inc. The purchase prices were between $55.48 and $65.82, with an estimated average price of $60.36. The stock is now traded at around $57.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.71%. The holding were 622,979 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Equitrans Midstream Corp (ETRN)

Goldentree Asset Management Lp initiated holding in Equitrans Midstream Corp. The purchase prices were between $7.68 and $9.62, with an estimated average price of $8.46. The stock is now traded at around $8.735000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.28%. The holding were 3,380,686 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: CommScope Holding Co Inc (COMM)

Goldentree Asset Management Lp added to a holding in CommScope Holding Co Inc by 61.41%. The purchase prices were between $15.36 and $21.66, with an estimated average price of $18.56. The stock is now traded at around $15.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.56%. The holding were 4,323,557 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (EWZ)

Goldentree Asset Management Lp added to a holding in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 216.63%. The purchase prices were between $32.13 and $41.96, with an estimated average price of $37.26. The stock is now traded at around $36.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.44%. The holding were 1,169,692 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: NRG Energy Inc (NRG)

Goldentree Asset Management Lp added to a holding in NRG Energy Inc by 104.45%. The purchase prices were between $32.15 and $40.84, with an estimated average price of $36.21. The stock is now traded at around $45.505000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 939,358 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Comcast Corp (CMCSA)

Goldentree Asset Management Lp added to a holding in Comcast Corp by 164.85%. The purchase prices were between $53.3 and $58.68, with an estimated average price of $55.89. The stock is now traded at around $59.305000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 535,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: OneMain Holdings Inc (OMF)

Goldentree Asset Management Lp added to a holding in OneMain Holdings Inc by 21.89%. The purchase prices were between $52.77 and $61.44, with an estimated average price of $56.56. The stock is now traded at around $57.335000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 854,837 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Fox Corp (FOXA)

Goldentree Asset Management Lp added to a holding in Fox Corp by 35.46%. The purchase prices were between $36.11 and $38.83, with an estimated average price of $37.49. The stock is now traded at around $36.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 846,620 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Vistra Corp (VST)

Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold out a holding in Vistra Corp. The sale prices were between $15.92 and $18.81, with an estimated average price of $17.26.

Sold Out: Altice USA Inc (ATUS)

Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold out a holding in Altice USA Inc. The sale prices were between $32.08 and $37.83, with an estimated average price of $34.93.

Sold Out: iShares MSCI South Africa ETF (EZA)

Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold out a holding in iShares MSCI South Africa ETF. The sale prices were between $48.3 and $54.86, with an estimated average price of $50.69.

Sold Out: Edison International (EIX)

Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold out a holding in Edison International. The sale prices were between $55.01 and $61.52, with an estimated average price of $58.14.

Sold Out: VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (RSX)

Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold out a holding in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF. The sale prices were between $25 and $29.52, with an estimated average price of $27.41.

Sold Out: iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (EWY)

Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold out a holding in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF. The sale prices were between $88.18 and $94.01, with an estimated average price of $91.96.



Here is the complete portfolio of GOLDENTREE ASSET MANAGEMENT LP. Also check out:

1. GOLDENTREE ASSET MANAGEMENT LP's Undervalued Stocks
2. GOLDENTREE ASSET MANAGEMENT LP's Top Growth Companies, and
3. GOLDENTREE ASSET MANAGEMENT LP's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that GOLDENTREE ASSET MANAGEMENT LP keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider