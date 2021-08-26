Logo
Hyundai Gears Up as Title Sponsor of IMSA Race Weekend at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Aug 26, 2021
Article's Main Image

- Hyundai's N Brand is the title sponsor for the second year in a row

- Hyundai Monterey Sports Car Championship is Sept. 10 - 12, 2021

- Display vehicles include the all-new Elantra N

PR Newswire

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., Aug. 26, 2021

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Hyundai announced that its high-performance N Brand is the title sponsor of the International Motor Sports Association (IMSA) race weekend at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca for the second year in a row. The race weekend, known as the Hyundai Monterey Sports Car Championship, is held in Monterey, Calif., Sept. 10 – 12, 2021. The weekend begins with the IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge race with GS and TCR classes on Saturday and ends with the IMSA WeatherTech Sportscar Championship race featuring DPi, LMP2, GTLM and GTD classes on Sunday. Hyundai is also the broadcast title sponsor for the race on NBCSN.

Large_48064_HyundaiMontereySportsCarChampionship.jpg

Hyundai will provide N Brand experiences to fans throughout the weekend, including a chance to see the sensational new Elantra N model. Elantra N TCR and Veloster N TCR cars will be going for the win in the WeatherTech Laguna Seca 120.

This title sponsorship highlights Hyundai's growing N and N Line portfolio of vehicles that includes the Veloster N, Elantra N, Kona N, Elantra N Line, Kona N Line, Tucson N Line and Sonata N Line. By the end of the year, Hyundai will have three purist N models and four N Line models – a total of seven to offer the U.S. market.

N Brand's mission is 'Performance for All' and seeks to deliver driving exhilaration through authentic performance vehicles. These N vehicles leverage the competitive motorsports experience and make performance accessible to everyone.

Hyundai's N Brand is a perfect match for the IMSA series and Laguna Seca's 11-turn, 2.238-mile road course that includes the famous Corkscrew turn. Hyundai sees this partnership as a great opportunity to showcase the high-performance N Brand to fans of sports car racing and automotive enthusiasts.

"Our emphasis during the weekend is to provide a great experience for the fans," said Bryan Herta, co-owner of Bryan Herta Autosport. "We are going to be welcoming them back with our new N Lounge VIP hospitality area, N Club Car Corral, Elantra N VIP First Look Event, and T-shirt giveaways. The track is my all-time favorite, and the Hyundai N TCR cars run extremely well there."

Fans only need a key from any Hyundai model to access the N Lounge VIP area.

Hyundai will be mounting an all-out assault to win the 2021 Laguna Seca race and the IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge championships with five Veloster N TCR cars, two Elantra N TCR cars, and 14 drivers. Currently, Hyundai is at the top of the manufacturers' championship, leading Honda by 20 points and Audi by 40 points with just three races remaining. Bryan Herta Autosport is leading the team championship, and Taylor Hagler and Michael Lewis are out front in the drivers' championship with Parker Chase in second place.

For images visit hyundainews.com. For more information on the race weekend visit weathertechraceway.com or imsa.com.

Hyundai Motor America
Hyundai Motor America focuses on 'Progress for Humanity' and smart mobility solutions. Hyundai offers U.S. consumers a technology-rich lineup of cars, SUVs and electrified vehicles. Our 820 dealers sold more than 620,000 vehicles in the U.S. in 2020, and nearly half were built at Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama. For more information, visit www.HyundaiNews.com.

Hyundai Motor America on Twitter | YouTube | Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn

Large_48065_HyundaiGearsUpasTitleSponsorofIMSARaceWeekendatWeatherTechRacewayLagunaSeca.jpg

Large_48066_HyundaiGearsUpasTitleSponsorofIMSARaceWeekendatWeatherTechRacewayLagunaSeca.jpg

Hyundai_Motor_America_Logo.jpg

HYUNDAI_31147_NLogo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=LA87882&sd=2021-08-26 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hyundai-gears-up-as-title-sponsor-of-imsa-race-weekend-at-weathertech-raceway-laguna-seca-301363834.html

SOURCE Hyundai Motor America

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LA87882&Transmission_Id=202108261255PR_NEWS_USPR_____LA87882&DateId=20210826
