Vail Resorts Announces Opening Dates Across its North American Resorts as it Gears Up for 2021-22 Season

- Season kicks off with Keystone opening as early as possible in October

- Labor Day is the last chance to buy passes at the lowest prices this year; Epic Pass is currently available for $783 compared to $979 last season

- Excitement builds with new terrain, new lifts and unbeatable access

BROOMFIELD, Colo., Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vail Resorts today announced the opening dates of its 34 North American resorts, offering guests one of the longest ski seasons in the country with a focus on safety and the guest experience. The action kicks off at Keystone this October, with the resort set to open as early as possible thanks to recent investments in a state-of-the-art, energy-efficient snowmaking system. And with enterprise-wide investments in snowmaking technology in recent years, 15 of the company's North American resorts – including Breckenridge, Vail, Whistler Blackcomb and Okemo – are set to open for skiing and riding in November.

"We are thrilled to welcome guests back this season for a fantastic winter of outdoor fun across our portfolio of resorts," said James O'Donnell, president of the mountain division of Vail Resorts. "As always, our goal is to provide a safe and memorable experience of a lifetime for our guests and employees, and to do everything we can to provide incredible skiing and riding all season long."

Rockies & West planned opening dates , which are subject to change:

October : Keystone (CO) – as early as possible, as weather and conditions permit

East planned opening dates , which are subject to change:

Nov. 19 : Afton Alps (MN), Hunter (NY), Mt. Snow (VT), Stowe (VT), Wildcat (NH)

: Big Boulder (PA), Liberty (PA), Roundtop (PA), Whitetail (PA) Dec. 18: Alpine Valley (OH), Boston Mills and Brandywine (OH), Hidden Valley (MO), Mad River (OH), Paoli Peaks (IN), Snow Creek (MO)

Vail Resorts prioritizes the health and safety of its guests, employees and communities and will continue to monitor public health guidance surrounding COVID-19. Details of any necessary safety protocols will be communicated ahead of the season as the situation continues to evolve. At this time, Vail Resorts does not plan to have a mountain access reservation system.

Last Chance for the Best Deal in Skiing and Riding; Epic Pass Prices Reduced 20 Percent, Increase Coming Labor Day

As the winter season draws near, so does the last chance for skiers and riders to get the lowest price on the entire suite of 2021/22 Epic Pass products, which saw a major price reduction of 20 percent this year. Labor Day is the last day to get an Epic Pass, Epic Day Pass or any pass option at the lowest price this year – unlocking access to resorts across the Northeast, Rocky Mountains and Pacific Northwest, including Whistler Blackcomb, which is now open to fully vaccinated Americans.

Skiers and riders can get the best ski and snowboard pass deal by purchasing a pass before prices go up after September 6. Some of the most popular pass offerings include:

In addition to reducing the cost of accessing the mountains, Epic Pass products provide significant savings on the rest of the mountain experience. Epic Mountain Rewards offers pass holders the best ski trip deals, including 20 percent off on-mountain dining, lodging, group ski and ride school lessons, equipment rentals and more at Vail Resorts' 34 North American owned and operated resorts. All passes also include the Epic Coverage refund policy at no additional cost, providing refunds for certain resort closures and personal events such as job loss, injury or illness.

Coast-to-Coast Experiences of a Lifetime

Vail Resorts, Inc., through its subsidiaries, is the leading global mountain resort operator. Vail Resorts' subsidiaries operate 37 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas, including Vail, Beaver Creek, Breckenridge, Keystone and Crested Butte in Colorado; Park City in Utah; Heavenly, Northstar and Kirkwood in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Whistler Blackcomb in British Columbia, Canada; Perisher, Falls Creek and Hotham in Australia; Stowe, Mount Snow, Okemo in Vermont; Hunter Mountain in New York; Mount Sunapee, Attitash, Wildcat and Crotched in New Hampshire; Stevens Pass in Washington; Liberty, Roundtop, Whitetail, Jack Frost and Big Boulder in Pennsylvania; Alpine Valley, Boston Mills, Brandywine and Mad River in Ohio; Hidden Valley and Snow Creek in Missouri; Wilmot in Wisconsin; Afton Alps in Minnesota; Mt. Brighton in Michigan; and Paoli Peaks in Indiana. Vail Resorts owns and/or manages a collection of casually elegant hotels under the RockResorts brand, as well as the Grand Teton Lodge Company in Jackson Hole, Wyo. Vail Resorts Development Company is the real estate planning and development subsidiary of Vail Resorts, Inc. Vail Resorts is a publicly held company traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: MTN). The Vail Resorts company website is www.vailresorts.com and its consumer websites are www.epicpass.com and www.snow.com .

