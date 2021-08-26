Australis Files Q4 and Full Year Fiscal 2021 Results

PR Newswire
LAS VEGAS, Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Australis Capital Inc. (CSE: AUSA) (OTC: AUSAF) ("AUSA" or "AUDACIOUS" or the "Company"), today announced it has filed its results for the fiscal fourth quarter and full year 2021 ended March 31, 2021, today, August 26, 2021, after markets on www.sedar.com. The Company expects shares of the Company will resume trading within 24-48 hours.
Additionally, the Company intends filing its results for its first quarter of fiscal 2022 on Friday, August 27, 2021.
The Company will be hosting a conference call to discuss its results for both quarters on Monday, August 30, 2021, at 11am ET.
Conference call details
Canada:
1.647.792.1241
North American Toll Free:
1.800.430.8332
Webcast URL:
https://produceredition.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1485895&tp_key=3e12ff453c
Confirmation #:
8208118
A replay of the call will be available until September 5, 2021. The replay can be accessed as follows:
Encore Replay Canada:
1.647.436.0148
Encore Replay North American Toll Free:
1.888.203.1112
Encore Replay Entry Code:
8208118
For further information about AUSA, contact the Company by e-mail at [email protected].
