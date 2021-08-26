Y-Intercept (Hong Kong) Ltd Buys Linde PLC, Moderna Inc, Qualcomm Inc, Sells Baidu Inc, Kimberly-Clark Corp, Moody's Corporation

- New Purchases: LIN, QCOM, AMD, ORCL, KLAC, ADM, REGN, NVS, CRM, NUE, BKR, BMRN, CTAS, NLOK, CERN, IFF, NFLX, PENN, AVTR, CL, OXY, SLB, DHI, ZM, WELL, LPX, HII, TEAM, DRI, COF, CLF, INTC, XEL, KEYS, GDX, EA, JNJ, INFO, WB, SEDG, AA, NTRA, NTNX, YUMC, BAC, SMG, WEC, RS, ICLR, CZR, XLB, AEE, MDLZ, MTZ, CHWY, KMI, NIO, PLD, ALL, AVY, DECK, AVGO, GDDY, CVNA, ARWR, BRKS, SIRI, ALLY, DAR, D, ETR, GSK, BURL, ZS, MO, EOG, SPG, LUV, ZEN, HL, SNA, STLD, GWW, AGNC, SE, AJG, BYD, CMS, MTCH, STE, HEI.A, ALGT, KKR, YNDX, NVRO, CDAY, CCIV, ITUB, BNS, BDX, DLR, DRE, GME, HSIC, INCY, LAD, STX, TTWO, OC, WMS, YETI, ABB, ATVI, AKAM, ADSK, BEN, GPC, IP, IRM, J, WY, BEPC, LRCX, PCH, PG, WSM, TDG, TRGP, ABC, ATR, CME, ESS, HRC, JLL, MHK, CPRI, FANG, VO, IVZ, CASY, CLX, XRAY, EQR, JPM, NDSN, ORI, RYAAY, SF, TRMB, USB, AWK, NOMD, FRPT, SYNH, SITE, IWR, QQQ, CHD, FL, GGB, JCOM, LPSN, RIG, WLK, VCR, FICO, MMS, WRK, RDS.B, MRTX, SRNE, PDD, GOTU, CIBR, VB, CCMP, CHE, CHDN, HDB, JNPR, LOGI, MKSI, MTH, MCHP, QGEN, FATE, SC, AYX, ASX, KO, K, KSS, MGM, MRK, NXST, SIGI, UMC, UTHR, ANTM, BWXT, FRC, FIVN, NEWR, CGNT, CGNT, CPNG, SMH, VAW, HES, ADP, BBD, CSCO, JBLU, MGA, SEIC, WPM, FRHC, ESNT, NNDM, PFGC, ATKR, HGV, DOMO, CNXC, MRVI, AMLP, IEFA, SCHA, XME, AMG, LNT, BLKB, COLM, LIVN, EMN, FCFS, MAN, PWR, SKYW, EQNR, SYNA, TPX, WEN, WWE, PRG, STLA, FIVE, AY, RUN, IIPR, VGK, ABM, APH, APA, NNN, DB, DEO, FSS, HRB, MLHR, IMO, MED, TAP, NYCB, NWL, JWN, RL, PHM, SAP, SNBR, STMP, STT, PAG, JAZZ, VRSK, JKS, HCA, MCRB, RRR, XP, VNT, EBC, OZON, APP, VEA, XOP, ANSS, AIRC, FIS, CMP, CR, EPR, EL, IDCC, MLI, NTAP, NWE, NUVA, PTC, PDCE, SSB, SHOO, CVLT, LBTYK, FOXF, CNHI, AXSM, ALTR, SLQT, DVY, FTEC, IJT, ILF, OIH, SCHM, SOXX, VHT, XLY, ALK, AZPN, ALV, SAM, FIX, DCI, HOG, MHO, MMSI, PATK, SKM, SWN, TDY, PODD, LOPE, ENV, YY, NWSA, DOC, UNVR, OLLI, HWM, ZUO, EQH, RBLX, EFA, ONEQ, BCRX, SVC, INO, PSEC, TTMI, GFI, FTI, PAGP, IPOF, BSBR, EXPR, ABEO, ALSK, CASI, PXLW, SRGA, DHX, GORO, ACRX, SREV, WMC, TYME, ADMA, AGTC, AGRX, RESN, NERV, PIRS, OSG, CALA, CRBP, EVFM, CHMA, WTRH, CKPT, OVID, XCUR, SVRA, NYMX, RMTI, SLNO,
- Added Positions: MRNA, BIIB, UNH, TAL, NEM, EDU, SNAP, GOOG, VIPS, CHTR, WMB, OVV, ALGN, HZNP, GILD, F, TSM, UL, CTSH, BILL, JEF, NVAX, ALNY, BLL, FISV, CDW, BEAM, BAM, CI, AMGN, DGX, SJM, MMM, GPN, PFE, TM, ATHM, CF, WAB, BLDR, CSGP, PPG, TER, TD, ULTA, AME, BWA, BMY, KEY, RIO, RTX, DUK, LOW, CNI, HON, QDEL, VRSN, DBRG, DTE, MNST, MBT, OKE, TFX, CFX, BXP, X, UHS, CVE, ABBV, COTY, SONO, AMED, BSX, ENDP, LXP, SYK, BGNE, FNF, LYV, MAT, MUFG, NSC, NOC, OMCL, WGO, RARE, QRVO, REYN, BMO, BF.B, DLTR, JKHY, PCAR, DIS, KL, HTA, NEP, BKI, ATUS, PSTH, IWM, VIAV, MDT, VIV, TREX, POST, CRNC,
- Reduced Positions: SHW, BAX, FTS, MAS, VMW, RH, PYPL, NTES, FDX, SO, MCK, MSFT, WCN, PANW, CARR, IEMG, BR, T, NTRS, SHOP, TRP, IEX, ITW, VWO, CB, FBHS, EEM, ZNGA, SU, PLAN, BB, STNE, BTG, XLI, IWO, CM, AEM, CP, AAPL, IAC, LII, FOLD, CRSP, POR, LHX, MOH, ICLN, BABA, ROK, GPS, KBR, TPR, GOLD, BILI, AON, CCJ, IBB, FCX, MRO, W, WIT, BJ, MDB, ARGX, MA, WU, LKQ, FVRR, GMAB, POWI, TMO, VXF, BRK.B, YUM, VICI, EDIT, CYBR, MLCO, KR, COO, EQT, RY, CIEN, PBR.A, PLNT, COLB, TXN, PKG,
- Sold Out: BIDU, KMB, MCO, UPS, MCD, BCE, ILMN, PPL, TME, ACN, LLY, SWK, IBM, TDOC, BA, VIAC, ZTO, BTI, CNC, TWTR, OTIS, BLDP, ENB, FOXA, MCHI, ACGL, DXC, HSY, HUM, SPLV, O, SLF, AAL, NICE, SGEN, DISCK, FTV, FVD, MSI, SIVB, APTV, CGC, BLK, TEL, QSR, BHP, CNP, MMC, FXI, AZN, CAG, ORA, PLUG, MELI, ZLAB, DIA, USMV, XBI, SPGI, ORLY, AXON, UAL, DAL, ESTC, XLV, CPRT, CBOE, MUSA, VEEV, AES, MIDD, INVH, KWEB, XLP, CAH, VLO, PRLB, FUTU, AAXJ, GIB, WHR, KDP, NVCR, SPCE, PAGS, ESGE, FTCS, NOBL, ED, TCOM, ECL, AQN, DQ, ZG, ROKU, DELL, API, ERIC, PEAK, NI, AMCR, IYR, MTUM, SCHE, SPEM, COP, NVO, EVRG, TAK, FB, VIG, CPB, IBN, LVS, SLG, SCCO, VTR, WPC, IQV, AVLR, TENB, ARKK, ABT, RAMP, ALB, LUMN, DISH, GS, VRTX, WDC, CDNA, IOVA, XYL, QTWO, TWLO, TTD, GOOS, RDFN, SFIX, COLD, PTON, LMND, VBK, A, GIS, HRL, LMT, PACB, Z, CLOV, DGRO, PBW, SDY, SRPT, BHC, GLW, FE, SLAB, MGNI, PEN, DT, RKT, TFC, CSX, CTXS, FLS, PCG, PBR, RCL, AER, EXPI, RNG, ALLE, VRNS, PSTG, SMAR, KC, IWP, VNQ, XLU, ADC, EIX, IIVI, TT, LEG, TXT, VNO, CMG, L, AG, SHAK, PLTR, CQQQ, SCHH, VDC, CAR, SONY, BUD, STAG, WIX, GRP.U, TRUP, TWST, AZEK, AIA, JETS, WTRG, BIO, CHKP, CINF, VALE, FMX, IDXX, NGG, SKX, TJX, UAA, WERN, WTM, WWD, MSCI, WFG, APPS, TREE, ST, LYB, PLAY, WDAY, NRZ, ARMK, GLOB, SYF, BL, WMG, ASO, DBEF, QCLN, TAN, AEP, BMI, CRH, FCN, IT, GIL, ING, ITRI, LFUS, PRU, RCI, SEE, TRI, NEO, CELH, H, REXR, ARES, KRNT, MSGS, CLDR, CARG, DBX, NIU, ADPT, ONEM, SDGR, BLI, DGRW, EWG, EZU, FDN, IYT, SPHD, DDD, NLY, AGO, BKH, CCL, LNG, CCOI, SID, FLEX, FORM, HIG, PZZA, PEG, RPM, TU, TS, TOL, IRBT, AMRC, NOVT, MTSI, ESI, MGNX, VCYT, HLT, ALRM, HPE, KNSL, DNLI, UPWK, LYFT, TIGR, PGNY, GDRX, FSR, ACWV, ASHR, EWY, HDV, LIT, VOT, VPU, AAON, CHRW, CPT, CSL, CACC, DSGX, ELS, KLIC, MPW, MORN, NVR, NUAN, RNR, SBNY, LSI, SSYS, SUI, TTM, GL, MTN, TTGT, HPP, MPC, TMHC, PFSI, PCTY, MTLS, AXTA, BOX, CC, SMPL, VST, QFIN, BYND, DKNG, MNSO, EFV, EMQQ, QUAL, SCHV, SPY, VIS, XLRE, ERJ, ENIA, FR, MDU, MSTR, VSAT, WTS, VG, SQM, FCAM, PM, CALX, LW, OI, TEVA, QRTEA, CLNE, AGI, CPG, EC, LILAK, XL, CBD, VET, CRON, LX, CX, SBS, DHT, FRO, PBI, AUY, FSM, MFGP, ZIOP, ELP,
- Linde PLC (LIN) - 42,339 shares, 3.12% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Moderna Inc (MRNA) - 38,178 shares, 2.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 681.86%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 58,415 shares, 2.04% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.67%
- Biogen Inc (BIIB) - 13,831 shares, 1.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 419.38%
- Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) - 31,371 shares, 1.14% of the total portfolio. New Position
Y-Intercept (Hong Kong) Ltd initiated holding in Linde PLC. The purchase prices were between $280.14 and $302.26, with an estimated average price of $291.37. The stock is now traded at around $311.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.12%. The holding were 42,339 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Qualcomm Inc (QCOM)
Y-Intercept (Hong Kong) Ltd initiated holding in Qualcomm Inc. The purchase prices were between $124.62 and $142.93, with an estimated average price of $135.16. The stock is now traded at around $142.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.14%. The holding were 31,371 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD)
Y-Intercept (Hong Kong) Ltd initiated holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. The purchase prices were between $73.09 and $93.93, with an estimated average price of $80.78. The stock is now traded at around $107.771000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.08%. The holding were 45,173 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Oracle Corp (ORCL)
Y-Intercept (Hong Kong) Ltd initiated holding in Oracle Corp. The purchase prices were between $70.17 and $84.61, with an estimated average price of $78.06. The stock is now traded at around $88.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 33,444 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: KLA Corp (KLAC)
Y-Intercept (Hong Kong) Ltd initiated holding in KLA Corp. The purchase prices were between $286.74 and $355.08, with an estimated average price of $320.94. The stock is now traded at around $335.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 7,620 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Archer-Daniels Midland Co (ADM)
Y-Intercept (Hong Kong) Ltd initiated holding in Archer-Daniels Midland Co. The purchase prices were between $57 and $68.77, with an estimated average price of $63.34. The stock is now traded at around $59.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 39,116 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Moderna Inc (MRNA)
Y-Intercept (Hong Kong) Ltd added to a holding in Moderna Inc by 681.86%. The purchase prices were between $129.91 and $234.98, with an estimated average price of $177.38. The stock is now traded at around $402.885000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2%. The holding were 38,178 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Biogen Inc (BIIB)
Y-Intercept (Hong Kong) Ltd added to a holding in Biogen Inc by 419.38%. The purchase prices were between $259 and $414.71, with an estimated average price of $301.69. The stock is now traded at around $346.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 13,831 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH)
Y-Intercept (Hong Kong) Ltd added to a holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc by 143.32%. The purchase prices were between $364.37 and $420.89, with an estimated average price of $398.06. The stock is now traded at around $417.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 11,088 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: TAL Education Group (TAL)
Y-Intercept (Hong Kong) Ltd added to a holding in TAL Education Group by 225.76%. The purchase prices were between $20.62 and $63, with an estimated average price of $44.92. The stock is now traded at around $4.955000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 123,454 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Newmont Corp (NEM)
Y-Intercept (Hong Kong) Ltd added to a holding in Newmont Corp by 621.28%. The purchase prices were between $60.27 and $74.38, with an estimated average price of $66.93. The stock is now traded at around $56.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 33,922 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc (EDU)
Y-Intercept (Hong Kong) Ltd added to a holding in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc by 257.11%. The purchase prices were between $7.59 and $16.45, with an estimated average price of $12.17. The stock is now traded at around $2.005000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 289,636 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Baidu Inc (BIDU)
Y-Intercept (Hong Kong) Ltd sold out a holding in Baidu Inc. The sale prices were between $179.3 and $226.77, with an estimated average price of $200.59.Sold Out: Moody's Corporation (MCO)
Y-Intercept (Hong Kong) Ltd sold out a holding in Moody's Corporation. The sale prices were between $298.61 and $366.34, with an estimated average price of $331.96.Sold Out: Kimberly-Clark Corp (KMB)
Y-Intercept (Hong Kong) Ltd sold out a holding in Kimberly-Clark Corp. The sale prices were between $128.69 and $142.39, with an estimated average price of $133.51.Sold Out: United Parcel Service Inc (UPS)
Y-Intercept (Hong Kong) Ltd sold out a holding in United Parcel Service Inc. The sale prices were between $169.99 and $217.5, with an estimated average price of $199.41.Sold Out: McDonald's Corp (MCD)
Y-Intercept (Hong Kong) Ltd sold out a holding in McDonald's Corp. The sale prices were between $224.14 and $237.11, with an estimated average price of $232.48.Sold Out: BCE Inc (BCE)
Y-Intercept (Hong Kong) Ltd sold out a holding in BCE Inc. The sale prices were between $45.14 and $50.78, with an estimated average price of $48.36.Reduced: Sherwin-Williams Co (SHW)
Y-Intercept (Hong Kong) Ltd reduced to a holding in Sherwin-Williams Co by 90.7%. The sale prices were between $246 and $288.65, with an estimated average price of $273.33. The stock is now traded at around $302.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.63%. Y-Intercept (Hong Kong) Ltd still held 970 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: Baxter International Inc (BAX)
Y-Intercept (Hong Kong) Ltd reduced to a holding in Baxter International Inc by 76.71%. The sale prices were between $80.5 and $88.01, with an estimated average price of $83.85. The stock is now traded at around $73.795000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.58%. Y-Intercept (Hong Kong) Ltd still held 7,579 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: Fortis Inc (FTS)
Y-Intercept (Hong Kong) Ltd reduced to a holding in Fortis Inc by 87.14%. The sale prices were between $43.37 and $46.74, with an estimated average price of $45.02. The stock is now traded at around $45.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.55%. Y-Intercept (Hong Kong) Ltd still held 5,917 shares as of 2021-06-30.
