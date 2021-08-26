Logo
Y-Intercept (Hong Kong) Ltd Buys Linde PLC, Moderna Inc, Qualcomm Inc, Sells Baidu Inc, Kimberly-Clark Corp, Moody's Corporation

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 26, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Y-Intercept (Hong Kong) Ltd (Current Portfolio) buys Linde PLC, Moderna Inc, Qualcomm Inc, Advanced Micro Devices Inc, Biogen Inc, sells Baidu Inc, Kimberly-Clark Corp, Moody's Corporation, United Parcel Service Inc, McDonald's Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Y-Intercept (Hong Kong) Ltd. As of 2021Q2, Y-Intercept (Hong Kong) Ltd owns 586 stocks with a total value of $392 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Y-Intercept (Hong Kong) Ltd's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/y-intercept+%28hong+kong%29+ltd/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Y-Intercept (Hong Kong) Ltd
  1. Linde PLC (LIN) - 42,339 shares, 3.12% of the total portfolio. New Position
  2. Moderna Inc (MRNA) - 38,178 shares, 2.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 681.86%
  3. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 58,415 shares, 2.04% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.67%
  4. Biogen Inc (BIIB) - 13,831 shares, 1.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 419.38%
  5. Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) - 31,371 shares, 1.14% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: Linde PLC (LIN)

Y-Intercept (Hong Kong) Ltd initiated holding in Linde PLC. The purchase prices were between $280.14 and $302.26, with an estimated average price of $291.37. The stock is now traded at around $311.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.12%. The holding were 42,339 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Qualcomm Inc (QCOM)

Y-Intercept (Hong Kong) Ltd initiated holding in Qualcomm Inc. The purchase prices were between $124.62 and $142.93, with an estimated average price of $135.16. The stock is now traded at around $142.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.14%. The holding were 31,371 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD)

Y-Intercept (Hong Kong) Ltd initiated holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. The purchase prices were between $73.09 and $93.93, with an estimated average price of $80.78. The stock is now traded at around $107.771000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.08%. The holding were 45,173 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Oracle Corp (ORCL)

Y-Intercept (Hong Kong) Ltd initiated holding in Oracle Corp. The purchase prices were between $70.17 and $84.61, with an estimated average price of $78.06. The stock is now traded at around $88.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 33,444 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: KLA Corp (KLAC)

Y-Intercept (Hong Kong) Ltd initiated holding in KLA Corp. The purchase prices were between $286.74 and $355.08, with an estimated average price of $320.94. The stock is now traded at around $335.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 7,620 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Archer-Daniels Midland Co (ADM)

Y-Intercept (Hong Kong) Ltd initiated holding in Archer-Daniels Midland Co. The purchase prices were between $57 and $68.77, with an estimated average price of $63.34. The stock is now traded at around $59.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 39,116 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Moderna Inc (MRNA)

Y-Intercept (Hong Kong) Ltd added to a holding in Moderna Inc by 681.86%. The purchase prices were between $129.91 and $234.98, with an estimated average price of $177.38. The stock is now traded at around $402.885000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2%. The holding were 38,178 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Biogen Inc (BIIB)

Y-Intercept (Hong Kong) Ltd added to a holding in Biogen Inc by 419.38%. The purchase prices were between $259 and $414.71, with an estimated average price of $301.69. The stock is now traded at around $346.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 13,831 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH)

Y-Intercept (Hong Kong) Ltd added to a holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc by 143.32%. The purchase prices were between $364.37 and $420.89, with an estimated average price of $398.06. The stock is now traded at around $417.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 11,088 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: TAL Education Group (TAL)

Y-Intercept (Hong Kong) Ltd added to a holding in TAL Education Group by 225.76%. The purchase prices were between $20.62 and $63, with an estimated average price of $44.92. The stock is now traded at around $4.955000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 123,454 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Newmont Corp (NEM)

Y-Intercept (Hong Kong) Ltd added to a holding in Newmont Corp by 621.28%. The purchase prices were between $60.27 and $74.38, with an estimated average price of $66.93. The stock is now traded at around $56.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 33,922 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc (EDU)

Y-Intercept (Hong Kong) Ltd added to a holding in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc by 257.11%. The purchase prices were between $7.59 and $16.45, with an estimated average price of $12.17. The stock is now traded at around $2.005000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 289,636 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Baidu Inc (BIDU)

Y-Intercept (Hong Kong) Ltd sold out a holding in Baidu Inc. The sale prices were between $179.3 and $226.77, with an estimated average price of $200.59.

Sold Out: Moody's Corporation (MCO)

Y-Intercept (Hong Kong) Ltd sold out a holding in Moody's Corporation. The sale prices were between $298.61 and $366.34, with an estimated average price of $331.96.

Sold Out: Kimberly-Clark Corp (KMB)

Y-Intercept (Hong Kong) Ltd sold out a holding in Kimberly-Clark Corp. The sale prices were between $128.69 and $142.39, with an estimated average price of $133.51.

Sold Out: United Parcel Service Inc (UPS)

Y-Intercept (Hong Kong) Ltd sold out a holding in United Parcel Service Inc. The sale prices were between $169.99 and $217.5, with an estimated average price of $199.41.

Sold Out: McDonald's Corp (MCD)

Y-Intercept (Hong Kong) Ltd sold out a holding in McDonald's Corp. The sale prices were between $224.14 and $237.11, with an estimated average price of $232.48.

Sold Out: BCE Inc (BCE)

Y-Intercept (Hong Kong) Ltd sold out a holding in BCE Inc. The sale prices were between $45.14 and $50.78, with an estimated average price of $48.36.

Reduced: Sherwin-Williams Co (SHW)

Y-Intercept (Hong Kong) Ltd reduced to a holding in Sherwin-Williams Co by 90.7%. The sale prices were between $246 and $288.65, with an estimated average price of $273.33. The stock is now traded at around $302.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.63%. Y-Intercept (Hong Kong) Ltd still held 970 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Baxter International Inc (BAX)

Y-Intercept (Hong Kong) Ltd reduced to a holding in Baxter International Inc by 76.71%. The sale prices were between $80.5 and $88.01, with an estimated average price of $83.85. The stock is now traded at around $73.795000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.58%. Y-Intercept (Hong Kong) Ltd still held 7,579 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Fortis Inc (FTS)

Y-Intercept (Hong Kong) Ltd reduced to a holding in Fortis Inc by 87.14%. The sale prices were between $43.37 and $46.74, with an estimated average price of $45.02. The stock is now traded at around $45.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.55%. Y-Intercept (Hong Kong) Ltd still held 5,917 shares as of 2021-06-30.



insider